SYKES Announces Launch of SYKES Digital Services Division

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (“SYKES” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYKE), a leading full life cycle provider of global customer engagement services, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation, today announced the launch of SYKES Digital Services ( https://www.sykes.com/digital/ ).

SYKES Digital Services (Graphic: Business Wire)

Over the past decade, SYKES' acquisition of market-leading digital capabilities in combination with core business process expertise has established it as a true customer experience management powerhouse. SYKES Digital Services (SDS) consolidates capabilities spanning automation, self-service, insight analytics, and digital learning to reimagine the future of work. With a strategic focus on transforming the customer experience, SYKES enables clients to outpace disruption, and win in a digital world.

The launch of SYKES Digital Services comes at a critical time when businesses across the globe are facing an onslaught of new challenges and are increasingly focused on remaining competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

With proven expertise in optimizing customer experience, and a heritage of excellence across all disciplines, SYKES Digital Services is uniquely positioned to deliver solutions that supercharge workforces, reduce operating costs, improve customer experience, and unlock growth with a holistic approach that encompasses:

SYKES’ tradition of delivering world-class customer experiences while exploring opportunities for continuous improvement and operational innovation.

Symphony Ventures’ pedigree in deploying RPA and Intelligent Automation with unrivalled execution and accountability to transform processes with certainty of outcome.

Qelp’s expertise in serving customers on their preferred self-service channels, providing efficient and effective customer support experiences.

TalentSprout’s legacy of engaging and supporting employees through fundamental changes in the workplace along with essential work-at-home support and training.

SYKES Insight Analytics’ award winning CX analytics solution enabling the collation of disparate, unstructured data to effectively connect the dots, gain efficiencies and ultimately increase the lifetime value of customers.

Many leading organizations are citing intelligent automation and robust digital strategies as being key to increased agility and resiliency now and for years to come. The integrated, yet nimble structure of SDS will allow us to anticipate and meet the needs of its clients with a firm commitment to operational excellence through a focused and programmatic approach to digital transformation.