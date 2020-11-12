 

Upwork Appoints Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace, today announced the appointment of Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri to its Board of Directors.

Vazquez-Ubarri currently serves as a Partner and Chief Human Resources Officer of TPG, a leading global alternative asset firm. She is also a member of TPG’s Executive Committee. In her role at TPG, Vazquez-Ubarri oversees the firm’s Human Resources function and provides support and counsel to executives across TPG’s portfolio of more than 200 companies.

Prior to joining TPG in 2018, Vazquez-Ubarri spent 11 years at the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., serving in a variety of roles, most recently as Chief Diversity Officer and Global Head of Talent. Before Goldman Sachs, Vazquez-Ubarri was an associate in the executive compensation and employee benefits group at Shearman & Sterling LLP. She holds a J.D. from Fordham University School of Law and an A.B. cum laude in History and Latin American studies from Princeton University.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Anilu to Upwork’s Board of Directors,” said Hayden Brown, Upwork’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Her extensive accomplishments as a strategic HR executive along with her well-established work in diversity, equity, and inclusion will have a significant positive impact on Upwork as we continue to help our customers discover a transformational new way of working. At Upwork we envision a future in which independent talent works at the heart of every business, and we are excited about the contributions Anilu will make to ensuring that vision becomes a reality.”

“I am honored to be joining Upwork’s Board of Directors. As the pioneer of the work marketplace space, Upwork is truly a visionary company driving the new world of work forward,” said Vazquez-Ubarri. “I’m inspired by the company’s mission of creating economic opportunities so people have better lives, and I look forward to working with the leadership team and the Board to continue to expand the reach and impact of Upwork.”

Vazquez-Ubarri is an expert and prominent voice on both human resources and diversity, equity, and inclusion issues. She has been named one of the Most Powerful Latinas in Business by Forbes Magazine and was listed as one of the Top 100 Most Influential Latinas in 2020 by Latino Leaders. The Association of Latino Professionals For America also recently recognized Vazquez-Ubarri as one of the best Corporate Culture Developers in their 2020 50 Most Powerful Latinas list. Vazquez-Ubarri sits on the Board of Directors for the LatinoJustice PRLDEF, a national civil rights organization aimed at creating a more just society by changing discriminatory practices and fostering leadership through advocacy, litigation, and education. In addition, she sits on the Boards of Teach for America-Bay Area, The Vera Institute of Justice, and the Fordham University School of Law Alumni Board.

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace, connecting millions of businesses with independent talent around the globe. We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and freelancers to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $2 billion on Upwork in 2019 across more than 8,000 skills, including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at www.upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Upwork Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Upwork Appoints Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri to Board of Directors Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace, today announced the appointment of Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri to its Board of Directors. Vazquez-Ubarri currently serves as a Partner and Chief Human Resources Officer of TPG, a leading global …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Alibaba Generates RMB498.2 Billion (US$74.1 Billion) in GMV During the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping ...
Cummins and Navistar to Collaborate on Heavy-Duty Class 8 Truck Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cells
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
AWS Announces AWS Glue DataBrew
Five Prime Presents First Preclinical Data on Anti-CCR8 Antibody FPA157
NANOBIOTIX Announces Positive New Pre-clinical Data Suggesting Radioenhancer NBTXR3 Could Have a ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Maxar Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:15 Uhr
Upwork To Present at the Needham Virtual Internet Services Conference
10.11.20
Upwork Joins Forces with Zoom to Provide Best-in-Class Video Calling in the World’s Largest Work Marketplace
09.11.20
Upwork to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
04.11.20
Upwork Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
29.10.20
Upwork Report Finds Up to 23 Million Americans Plan to Relocate Amid Rising Remote Work Trends
27.10.20
Upwork Launches Project Catalog, A New Way for Businesses and Independent Talent to Instantly Work Together
20.10.20
Citrix and Upwork Expand Collaboration to Power the New World of Work
20.10.20
Citrix and Upwork Expand Collaboration to Power the New World of Work
15.10.20
Upwork To Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 4, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.08.20
9
Weltgrößter Marktplatz für Freelancer: Upwork Aktie