Upwork Appoints Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri to Board of Directors

Vazquez-Ubarri currently serves as a Partner and Chief Human Resources Officer of TPG, a leading global alternative asset firm. She is also a member of TPG’s Executive Committee. In her role at TPG, Vazquez-Ubarri oversees the firm’s Human Resources function and provides support and counsel to executives across TPG’s portfolio of more than 200 companies.

Prior to joining TPG in 2018, Vazquez-Ubarri spent 11 years at the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., serving in a variety of roles, most recently as Chief Diversity Officer and Global Head of Talent. Before Goldman Sachs, Vazquez-Ubarri was an associate in the executive compensation and employee benefits group at Shearman & Sterling LLP. She holds a J.D. from Fordham University School of Law and an A.B. cum laude in History and Latin American studies from Princeton University.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Anilu to Upwork’s Board of Directors,” said Hayden Brown, Upwork’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Her extensive accomplishments as a strategic HR executive along with her well-established work in diversity, equity, and inclusion will have a significant positive impact on Upwork as we continue to help our customers discover a transformational new way of working. At Upwork we envision a future in which independent talent works at the heart of every business, and we are excited about the contributions Anilu will make to ensuring that vision becomes a reality.”

“I am honored to be joining Upwork’s Board of Directors. As the pioneer of the work marketplace space, Upwork is truly a visionary company driving the new world of work forward,” said Vazquez-Ubarri. “I’m inspired by the company’s mission of creating economic opportunities so people have better lives, and I look forward to working with the leadership team and the Board to continue to expand the reach and impact of Upwork.”

Vazquez-Ubarri is an expert and prominent voice on both human resources and diversity, equity, and inclusion issues. She has been named one of the Most Powerful Latinas in Business by Forbes Magazine and was listed as one of the Top 100 Most Influential Latinas in 2020 by Latino Leaders. The Association of Latino Professionals For America also recently recognized Vazquez-Ubarri as one of the best Corporate Culture Developers in their 2020 50 Most Powerful Latinas list. Vazquez-Ubarri sits on the Board of Directors for the LatinoJustice PRLDEF, a national civil rights organization aimed at creating a more just society by changing discriminatory practices and fostering leadership through advocacy, litigation, and education. In addition, she sits on the Boards of Teach for America-Bay Area, The Vera Institute of Justice, and the Fordham University School of Law Alumni Board.

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace, connecting millions of businesses with independent talent around the globe. We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and freelancers to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $2 billion on Upwork in 2019 across more than 8,000 skills, including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at www.upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

