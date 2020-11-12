 

Carvana Grows Reach in California Central Coast

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, is now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Santa Maria area residents. In as little as five minutes, customers can shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, purchase, trade-in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery.

Carvana brings The New Way to Buy a Car to Santa Maria, offering as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to its 20th California market. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana pioneered online car buying, including its patented 360-degree virtual vehicle tour, where customers can view vehicles in high-definition, 360-degree photography, inside and out. Additionally, all Carvana vehicles come with a 7-day return policy, giving customers the peace of mind and time to ensure the vehicle fits their life, whether heading out for the weekend along the PCH or making sure there is plenty of legroom for growing kids. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer in just minutes—even without purchasing a vehicle.

Carvana vehicles are Carvana Certified, having passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page.

“We have steadily grown our presence in California over the years and we look forward to continuing that, bringing as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Santa Maria area customers,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “We’re confident that Santa Maria will appreciate the ease and transparency we offer with The New Way to Buy a Car.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 262 cities across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

