SailPoint to Participate at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference

The presentations will be webcast live at https://investors.sailpoint.com . A replay of the presentations will be made available for a limited time.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in identity management , today announced that Chief Financial Officer Jason Ream will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 3:20 p.m. ET.

About SailPoint

SailPoint, the leader in identity management, delivers an innovative approach to securing access across the enterprise with the SailPoint Predictive IdentityTM platform. With SailPoint, enterprises can ensure that everyone and everything has the exact access they need, exactly when they need it, intuitively and automatically. Powered by patented Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies, the SailPoint Predictive IdentityTM platform is designed to securely accelerate the business while delivering adaptive security, continuous compliance, and improved business efficiency. As an identity pioneer and market leader serving some of the world's most prominent global companies, SailPoint consistently pushes the industry to rethink identity to the benefit of their customers' dynamic business needs.

Stay up-to-date on SailPoint by following us on Twitter and LinkedIn and by subscribing to the SailPoint blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005176/en/