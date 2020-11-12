Chewy Launches Compounded Medications for Pets, Plans to Offer it as a Service to Veterinarians in Future

The launch of compounding medications comes on the heels of Chewy’s newly debuted “Connect With a Vet” telehealth service and advances the company’s mission to be the most trusted resource for pet parents and veterinarians.

Chewy, Inc. (“Chewy”) (NYSE: CHWY), the leader in pet e-commerce, announced today that it is expanding its Pharmacy (Rx) business to now offer compounded medications that are customized to the specific needs of pets.

“Building off our relationship with both pet parents and veterinarians, Chewy is uniquely positioned to make pet healthcare more accessible and affordable for every American household,” said Mita Malhotra, Vice President of Healthcare at Chewy. “By making these types of medications more widely available, we want to better serve pet parents who need a customized solution in an otherwise limited marketplace.”

In addition to the existing broad selection of pharmacy products, this compounded offering from Chewy provides pet owners the ability to order customized, pharmaceutical grade, prescription medications that meet their pets’ unique needs, that cannot be fulfilled by commercially available alternatives.

Chewy Pharmacy’s compounding ingredients are sourced from FDA-registered manufacturers and distributors, and all customized medications are prepared by licensed compounding pharmacists, to the specifications requested by the veterinarian. Customers can order from Chewy in the same way they do their other medications and will receive the same great service, speed and convenience. In the future, the company plans to expand its offering to veterinarians who can utilize the service to provide compounded medication options to their in-clinic customers.

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. We continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, and partner with more than 2,000 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

