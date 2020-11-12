 

Chewy Launches Compounded Medications for Pets, Plans to Offer it as a Service to Veterinarians in Future

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

Chewy, Inc. (“Chewy”) (NYSE: CHWY), the leader in pet e-commerce, announced today that it is expanding its Pharmacy (Rx) business to now offer compounded medications that are customized to the specific needs of pets.

The launch of compounding medications comes on the heels of Chewy’s newly debuted “Connect With a Vet” telehealth service and advances the company’s mission to be the most trusted resource for pet parents and veterinarians.

“Building off our relationship with both pet parents and veterinarians, Chewy is uniquely positioned to make pet healthcare more accessible and affordable for every American household,” said Mita Malhotra, Vice President of Healthcare at Chewy. “By making these types of medications more widely available, we want to better serve pet parents who need a customized solution in an otherwise limited marketplace.”

In addition to the existing broad selection of pharmacy products, this compounded offering from Chewy provides pet owners the ability to order customized, pharmaceutical grade, prescription medications that meet their pets’ unique needs, that cannot be fulfilled by commercially available alternatives.

Chewy Pharmacy’s compounding ingredients are sourced from FDA-registered manufacturers and distributors, and all customized medications are prepared by licensed compounding pharmacists, to the specifications requested by the veterinarian. Customers can order from Chewy in the same way they do their other medications and will receive the same great service, speed and convenience. In the future, the company plans to expand its offering to veterinarians who can utilize the service to provide compounded medication options to their in-clinic customers.

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. We continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, and partner with more than 2,000 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

Chewy Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chewy Launches Compounded Medications for Pets, Plans to Offer it as a Service to Veterinarians in Future Chewy, Inc. (“Chewy”) (NYSE: CHWY), the leader in pet e-commerce, announced today that it is expanding its Pharmacy (Rx) business to now offer compounded medications that are customized to the specific needs of pets. The launch of compounding …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Alibaba Generates RMB498.2 Billion (US$74.1 Billion) in GMV During the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping ...
Cummins and Navistar to Collaborate on Heavy-Duty Class 8 Truck Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cells
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
AWS Announces AWS Glue DataBrew
Five Prime Presents First Preclinical Data on Anti-CCR8 Antibody FPA157
NANOBIOTIX Announces Positive New Pre-clinical Data Suggesting Radioenhancer NBTXR3 Could Have a ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Maxar Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
Chewy Launches Innovative Telehealth Service for Pets, With Plans to Expand Nationwide