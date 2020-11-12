 

Cascade and GE Appliances Are on a Mission to Help You Save Water This Holiday Season

This week, best-selling detergent brand Cascade and GE Appliances teamed up to launch the “Do It Every Night” sweepstakes to help people save more water, time, and energy by tackling holiday dishes with a dishwasher instead of washing them by hand.

The holidays may look different this year, but with even more time spent at home there is no doubt that families will still gather around the table — leading to a sink full of dirty dishes. Did you know that you can save 100 gallons of water a week this holiday season by running your dishwasher with Cascade Platinum every night, instead of washing all those dishes by hand? According to ENERGY STAR, running your sink uses four gallons of water every two minutes while running the dishwasher uses less than four gallons in an entire cycle. That’s why skipping the sink and running your dishwasher with even a small load is all it takes to save water.

To encourage people to rethink the sink and consider running the dishwasher, Cascade and GE Appliances are gifting 100 households a new GE Fingerprint Resistant Top Control with Stainless Steel Interior Dishwasher with Sanitize Cycle & Dry Boost with Hidden Controls as well as a year’s supply of Cascade Platinum ActionPacs. Through this sweepstakes alone, five million gallons of water will be saved over the average 10-year lifespan of the dishwashers!

GE Appliances is constantly innovating to ensure that dishes are getting thoroughly cleaned and dried with every cycle,” says Cynthia Fanning, Vice President Product Management – Dishwasher. “We’re excited to be partnering with Cascade to give 100 households cleaner dishes and the gift of time back with their families this holiday season.”

The GE Appliances ENERGY STAR-qualified dishwasher features Dry Boost with Fan Assist technology that gets hard-to-dry items up to 3 times drier* than heated dry cycles along with steam and sanitization (reducing 99.999% of bacteria) — functions that, when used nightly with Cascade Platinum, loosen tough soils, eliminating the need for soaking or pre-rinsing dishes.

“Water is a finite resource, and we can all do our part every day to help conserve it, which is why Cascade has spent decades developing ways for families to get cleaner dishes using less water,” says Martin Hettich, Senior Vice President of P&G’s North America Home Care business. “As part of this commitment, and in the spirit of the holidays, we’re giving back to American families, and to our environment through a new project restoring water to the Lower Salt Basin in Phoenix, Arizona.”

