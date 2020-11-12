 

Amazon Music Kicks Off the Holidays with New Amazon Original Songs from Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, José Feliciano, Carrie Underwood and More

(NASDAQ:AMZN)—Amazon Music today announced its kickoff to the holiday season with a slate of brand-new holiday content for listeners, including new exclusive music from chart-topping artists, hundreds of holiday playlists and stations, and much more. Starting today, Amazon Music listeners around the world can hear new, Amazon Original holiday songs from artists including Justin Bieber and his rendition of Brenda Lee’s classic holiday song, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree;” Mary J. Blige today releases her own version of WHAM’s “Last Christmas;” Carrie Underwood and her new, original composition titled “Favorite Time of Year,” which now appears as a bonus track on Amazon Music for her new album, My Gift; UK sensation Jess Glynne shares her take on Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas;” and José Feliciano will soon release a reimagined version of his song “Feliz Navidad,” to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the crossover hit. To stream these new holiday songs and more, click here.

Images are available to download here

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ has always been one of my favorite songs to celebrate the holidays, and I’m excited to team up with Amazon Music to share my own version, with my fans,” said Justin Bieber. “I’m so thankful to be able to spend the season with loved ones, and to also use this opportunity to give back to LIFT, Inner-City Arts and Alexandria House: three incredible organizations that I’ve supported in the past. I hope my fans join me in reaching out to the communities and organizations they care about, to help spread joy to those who need it most.”

To spread holiday cheer even further, artists including Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Katy Perry, and Carrie Underwood have teamed up with Amazon and its “Delivering Smiles” holiday campaign, to give back to charitable organizations and the communities they serve this season. These artists have identified non-profits including Alexandria House, Inner-City Arts, LIFT, Westchester Jewish Community Services’ Mary J. Blige Center for Women and Girls, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, and Boys & Girls Clubs of America, to fulfill each organization’s AmazonSmile Charity Lists and donate tens of thousands of items. This is part of a larger Delivering Smiles holiday campaign recently announced, with Amazon donating millions of items through product and monetary donations to over one thousand charities worldwide.

