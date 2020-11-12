Amazon Music Kicks Off the Holidays with New Amazon Original Songs from Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, José Feliciano, Carrie Underwood and More

(NASDAQ:AMZN)—Amazon Music today announced its kickoff to the holiday season with a slate of brand-new holiday content for listeners, including new exclusive music from chart-topping artists, hundreds of holiday playlists and stations, and much more. Starting today, Amazon Music listeners around the world can hear new, Amazon Original holiday songs from artists including Justin Bieber and his rendition of Brenda Lee’s classic holiday song, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree;” Mary J. Blige today releases her own version of WHAM’s “Last Christmas;” Carrie Underwood and her new, original composition titled “Favorite Time of Year,” which now appears as a bonus track on Amazon Music for her new album, My Gift; UK sensation Jess Glynne shares her take on Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas;” and José Feliciano will soon release a reimagined version of his song “Feliz Navidad,” to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the crossover hit. To stream these new holiday songs and more, click here.

Images are available to download here