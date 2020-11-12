Sonos Brings High-Definition Sound to Streaming Radio at Home with Sonos Radio HD

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO), the leading sound experience company, debuts Sonos Radio HD, a new ad-free, high-definition streaming tier of its popular streaming radio service, Sonos Radio. Sonos Radio HD will feature even more exclusive content directly in the Sonos app, now in lossless, CD-quality audio – the highest quality sound of any radio streaming service. Sonos’ avid radio fans can now listen to Sonos Radio HD to explore exclusive genre stations, sounds for sleep and relaxation, and more in-depth artist content. Sonos Radio HD streams ad-free with skips and repeats, available on Sonos’ S2 app in the US and UK starting today with additional countries to follow. Sonos owners can subscribe on sonos.com for $7.99/£7.99 per month after a free, one month trial.

To start things off, Sonos collaborated with the world’s most beloved entertainer Dolly Parton to introduce Songteller Radio, an original station that will continually evolve with Dolly’s hits, favorite artists, and special commentary on songs and moments throughout her career.

Great music and entertainment have become the backdrop to daily life at home. For Sonos customers, alongside a 40% year-over-year increase in listening hours on Sonos globally, radio continues to represent 50% of all listening time on the platform. Complementary to the choice of more than 100 streaming services available on Sonos speakers, Sonos Radio HD builds on the early success of Sonos Radio, now the fourth most listened to service on Sonos since its April 2020 launch.

“Sonos Radio is a result of our unwavering commitment to great sound experiences – thoughtfully curated music in incredible sound from the moment our customers set-up,” said Patrick Spence, Sonos CEO. “Sonos Radio HD means even more choice and better sound for Sonos customers. As we continue to innovate to make listening to your favorite audio content at home easier and more enjoyable, Sonos Radio shows the potential of the new experiences we can bring from our platform of hardware, software, and services.”

Go Beyond the Playlist with Sonos Radio HD in Incredible Sound on Sonos

With Sonos Radio HD, all Sonos Radio original stations on both tiers stream in high-definition, lossless CD-quality audio (16-bit/44.1 kHz FLAC). Listening in high-definition audio delivers even more detail to the thousands of songs hand-selected for Sonos Radio, all curated and programmed for listening at home on Sonos.