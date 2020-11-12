Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. Announces Partnership with Baylor College of Medicine for its Planned Phase III Clinical Trial

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today announced the formation of a partnership with Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas to act as the lead clinical site for the Company’s upcoming Phase III clinical trial. Professor Mothaffar F. Rimawi has agreed to serve as the Global Principal Investigator of the Phase III clinical trial, and Professor C. Kent Osborne and Professor Rimawi are expected to serve as the first members of the Company’s Clinical Advisory Board for the development of GP2 immunotherapy across all indications and HER2 expressing cancers.

Snehal Patel, CEO of Greenwich LifeSciences, commented, “We are pleased to have entered into this collaboration with such prominent key opinion leaders who are truly committed to evaluating the potential of GP2 immunotherapy. Due to GP2’s safety profile, GP2 immunotherapy may provide clinicians with an option to deescalate treatment of patients by reducing the use of other, more toxic and expensive standard of care treatments. Both Professors Rimawi and Osborne have already introduced us to other breast cancer clinical sites and clinical leaders who have provided input into the design of the upcoming Phase III trial and who have expressed an interest in participating in the Phase III trial as high enrollment sites. In addition, we have also been jointly exploring the addition of both US and European breast cancer cooperative groups to more rapidly expand the clinical team.”

Professor Rimawi added, “We are excited to jointly evaluate the potential of GP2 immunotherapy. We believe that our patients will seek to participate in the upcoming trial as the GP2 Phase IIb clinical trial data suggests that GP2 could be both safe and effective and could be easily administered during standard of care follow-up visits. Our patients are seeking safe preventative treatments that allow them to transition away from the trauma of surgery, trastuzumab-based therapies, other HER2 targeted therapies, chemotherapy, and radiation as they seek to return to normal and healthy lives.”