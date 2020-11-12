 

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. Announces Partnership with Baylor College of Medicine for its Planned Phase III Clinical Trial

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 15:00  |  31   |   |   

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today announced the formation of a partnership with Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas to act as the lead clinical site for the Company’s upcoming Phase III clinical trial. Professor Mothaffar F. Rimawi has agreed to serve as the Global Principal Investigator of the Phase III clinical trial, and Professor C. Kent Osborne and Professor Rimawi are expected to serve as the first members of the Company’s Clinical Advisory Board for the development of GP2 immunotherapy across all indications and HER2 expressing cancers.

Snehal Patel, CEO of Greenwich LifeSciences, commented, “We are pleased to have entered into this collaboration with such prominent key opinion leaders who are truly committed to evaluating the potential of GP2 immunotherapy. Due to GP2’s safety profile, GP2 immunotherapy may provide clinicians with an option to deescalate treatment of patients by reducing the use of other, more toxic and expensive standard of care treatments. Both Professors Rimawi and Osborne have already introduced us to other breast cancer clinical sites and clinical leaders who have provided input into the design of the upcoming Phase III trial and who have expressed an interest in participating in the Phase III trial as high enrollment sites. In addition, we have also been jointly exploring the addition of both US and European breast cancer cooperative groups to more rapidly expand the clinical team.”

Professor Rimawi added, “We are excited to jointly evaluate the potential of GP2 immunotherapy. We believe that our patients will seek to participate in the upcoming trial as the GP2 Phase IIb clinical trial data suggests that GP2 could be both safe and effective and could be easily administered during standard of care follow-up visits. Our patients are seeking safe preventative treatments that allow them to transition away from the trauma of surgery, trastuzumab-based therapies, other HER2 targeted therapies, chemotherapy, and radiation as they seek to return to normal and healthy lives.”

Seite 1 von 3
Greenwich LifeSciences Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. Announces Partnership with Baylor College of Medicine for its Planned Phase III Clinical Trial Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Alibaba Generates RMB498.2 Billion (US$74.1 Billion) in GMV During the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping ...
Cummins and Navistar to Collaborate on Heavy-Duty Class 8 Truck Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cells
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
AWS Announces AWS Glue DataBrew
Five Prime Presents First Preclinical Data on Anti-CCR8 Antibody FPA157
NANOBIOTIX Announces Positive New Pre-clinical Data Suggesting Radioenhancer NBTXR3 Could Have a ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Maxar Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. to Participate at Texas Life Sciences Forum Investor Conference