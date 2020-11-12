 

Sabra Announces the Passing of Founding Board Member, Bob Ettl

12.11.2020, 15:00  |  10   |   |   

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announces the passing of founding board member, Bob Ettl.

Commenting on the passing of Mr. Ettl, Sabra’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Rick Matros, said, “It is with immense sadness I announce the passing of my dear friend and Sabra board member Bob Ettl. Bob and his wife Marian and their sons David and Aaron were so much a part of our life. Marian and my wife Adrienne are the best of friends. Aaron and our son Alex went to middle and high school together. We are blessed to know firsthand what an incredible family they are, how much good they give to the world. Bob was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in July 2013. He refused to let it control his life. He was a hero to all of us who knew him, showing us how the human spirit can overcome so much. After diagnosis, he had seven and one half years of an amazing life with his family, friends, and colleagues. Bob was on the Sabra board since inception. Ten years ago we started with one tenant. The success we have had is in no small part due to Bob’s contributions and leadership on the Sabra board. We will miss Bob; his humanity, his brilliance, his unique sense of humor. All our love will be with Bob and his family forever.”

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

Sabra Health Care REIT Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

