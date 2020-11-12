 

CyberArk to Webcast Needham Virtual Security, Networking, and Communications Conference

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in privileged access management, today announced that it will webcast its presentation at the upcoming virtual conference:

Needham Virtual Security, Networking, and Communications Conference

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

9:30 a.m. ET

The presentation will be webcast, and an archive of the presentation will be available for a limited time under the “Events & Presentations” section on the company’s investor relations website (http://investors.cyberark.com/).

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in privileged access management, a critical layer of IT security to protect data, infrastructure and assets across cloud and hybrid environments, and throughout the DevOps pipeline. CyberArk delivers the industry’s most complete solution to reduce risk created by privileged credentials and secrets. The company is trusted by the world’s leading organizations, including more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, to protect against external attackers and malicious insiders. A global company, CyberArk is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel, with U.S. headquarters located in Newton, Mass. The company also has offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Japan. To learn more about CyberArk, visit www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Copyright 2020 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

