Akers Biosciences and MyMD Pharmaceuticals Sign Definitive Merger Agreement

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“MyMD”) and Akers Biosciences, Inc. (“Akers”) (NASDAQ: AKER) today jointly announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Upon closing the transaction, the combined company is expected to be renamed MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and remain listed on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “MYMD.”

Following the merger, the two companies will join as one to focus on developing and commercializing MyMD’s novel immunotherapy pipeline assets, including MYMD-1, a first-in-class drug being developed to treat autoimmune and age-related diseases, including extending the human lifespan. MYMD-1 has been shown to be effective in regulating the immune system from causing age-related diseases in preclinical studies and MyMD believes that it is the first oral small molecule regulator of tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-α) capable of crossing the blood-brain barrier. Looking forward, MyMD intends to also continue to develop its second asset, SUPERA-1R, a drug platform based on a patent-protected, synthetic derivative of cannabidiol (CBD) that seeks to target key cannabinoid receptors.

A Phase 1 study on MYMD-1 has been completed, with plans to begin two Phase 2 clinical trials in Q1 2021 and additional Phase 2 clinical trials throughout 2021. Preclinical data, showing the effectiveness of MyMD-1 in treating autoimmune diseases, were compiled by nationally recognized researchers and laid the foundation for the studies, securing peer-reviewed publications in The Journal of Immunology and the Journal of Neuroimmunology.

“Over the last seven years, MyMD has advanced its robust drug development program, achieving very encouraging preclinical and Phase 1 clinical data,” said Chris Chapman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of MyMD. “As we enter Phase 2 clinical trials and continue to advance our drug candidates toward commercialization--we believe this merger is the natural next step for us. Gaining access to the public capital markets, along with Akers’ capital resources, should allow us to accelerate our plans and elevate MyMD within the emerging fields of aging, immunometabolic regulation and TNFα inhibition.”