 

Amazon In-Garage Delivery Expands to Millions More Prime Members in Over 4,000 Cities

(NASDAQ:AMZN)— Today, Amazon announced that tens of millions of Amazon Prime members will now have access to Key by Amazon’s In-Garage Delivery service in more than 4,000 cities across the United States. Key In-Garage Delivery lets eligible Prime members enjoy contactless package delivery securely inside their garage, and offers convenient delivery confirmation for customers using the Key by Amazon app.

Originally launched in 50 cities, the Key In-Garage Delivery service is expanding to Prime members in over 4,000 cities and towns across the U.S. including: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Washington D.C., Houston, Boston, Atlanta and Phoenix; and thousands of surrounding areas. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Customers tell us they appreciate the convenience and peace of mind that in-garage delivery offers, and we’re happy to expand the service to thousands of additional cities,” said Pete Gerstberger, Head of Key by Amazon. “With this latest expansion, Amazon customers in thousands of big cities and small towns across the U.S. can now enjoy another Prime benefit with convenient, contactless deliveries right in their garage, all backed by the Key by Amazon Happiness Guarantee.”

Key In-Garage Delivery lets eligible Prime members with a myQ smart garage door opener receive packages securely inside their garage. Once they link their myQ app with Key, customers simply select “FREE In-Garage Delivery” at checkout on Amazon.com. Packages are securely delivered by a delivery service professional, and customers can easily use the Key by Amazon app or the Amazon mobile shopping app to be notified when their package is delivered. To view videos of their delivery, customers can also use a compatible Ring smart home camera with their Ring Protect Plan, or LiftMaster Smart Garage Camera powered by myQ with a myQ Video Storage Subscription.

Originally launched in 50 cities, the Key In-Garage Delivery service is expanding to Prime members in over 4,000 cities and towns across the U.S. including: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Washington D.C., Houston, Boston, Atlanta and Phoenix; and thousands of surrounding areas such as Astoria, NY; Valencia, CA; Oswego, IL; Elverson, PA; Farmersville, TX; Frederick, MD; Magnolia, TX; Salisbury, MA; Peachtree City, GA; and Casa Grande, AZ, among many others.

In addition to expanding in-garage delivery, Amazon is also launching Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery. Beginning today in five cities, this new service enables eligible Prime members to have their grocery orders from Whole Foods Market or Amazon Fresh delivered securely into their garage. The service will be available in select areas of Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle before expanding to other cities in the U.S. For more information, customers can visit www.amazon.com/keygrocery to check their eligibility and enjoy a limited-time offer of a $20 Amazon credit after their first in-garage grocery order. 1

To learn more about delivery options for their zip code and how to sign up for Key In-Garage Delivery, customers can visit www.amazon.com/keypromo. For a limited time, new Key by Amazon customers can receive $30 in Amazon credits after their first in-garage delivery.2

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

1 Terms and conditions apply. Find them at www.amazon.com/keygrocery to learn more.
2 Terms and conditions apply. Find them at amazon.com/keypromo to learn more.

