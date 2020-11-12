 

T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Peter Osvaldik, executive vice president & chief financial officer, Neville Ray, president of technology, and Matt Staneff, executive vice president & chief marketing officer of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS), will present and provide a business update on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

A live webcast of the virtual event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

To automatically receive T-Mobile financial news by e-mail, please visit the T-Mobile Investor Relations website, http://investor.t-mobile.com, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.

Diskussion: T-Mobile US, In - wie lange dauert es noch bis eine Übernahme kommt ?
Wertpapier


