 

Amid Uncertainty, Investors With Financial Advisers Are More Confident About Their Investment Strategy, Study Finds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 15:01  |  28   |   |   

Amid pandemic-fueled economic uncertainty, more than one-third (35%) of investors with financial advisers are “very confident” in their investment strategy, compared to those without advisers who are “very confident” (15%). Those with high confidence are in turn more likely to have engaged in consumer behaviors critical to economic recovery — such as reserving a hotel, renting a car or booking a flight. The new findings correlating engagement of a financial adviser with confidence and public consumption come from the Franklin Templeton-Gallup Economics of Recovery Study, an ongoing study of Americans’ propensity and readiness to resume pre-COVID-19 economic behaviors, based on surveys completed by more than 5,000 U.S. adults between Oct. 1 and Oct. 9.

Financial Advisers Are Associated With Greater Confidence in Investment Strategy

The survey found that nearly half of investors (48%) say they are working with a financial adviser. Those who are not are twice as likely to say they are “not too confident” or “not confident at all” in their investment strategy as those who are (30% versus 15%).

Generally, investors with higher incomes are more likely to be confident in their investment strategy. However, the impact of a financial adviser, and the perception of greater economic confidence, is consistent across income groups. Among investors with annual household incomes below $120,000, as well as among those making above that threshold, respondents with advisers are more than twice as likely to express the highest levels of confidence.

Financial Advisers Associated With Greater Confidence Among Both Lower-Income and Higher-Income Investors

 

Stock investors
overall

Investors with a
financial adviser

Investors with no
financial adviser

%

%

%

Household income less than $120K

Very confident

23

 

33

 

14

Somewhat confident

52

 

51

 

54

Not too confident

22

 

14

 

27

Not confident at all

4

 

2

 

5

Household income $120K or more

 

 

 

 

 

Very confident

32

 

42

 

18

Somewhat confident

53

 

46

 

61

Not too confident

13

 

10

 

16

Not confident at all

3

 

1

 

4

 

Franklin Templeton-Gallup Economics of Recovery Study, Oct. 1-9, 2020

Investors with financial advisers are also more likely to have a positive view of the stock market’s performance. Thirty-five percent of investors with an adviser — versus 22% of those without one — say the market is “much higher” or “somewhat higher” today than it was before the pandemic began.

Confidence in Investment Strategy Is Key to Economic Activity and Recovery

Confidence in one’s investment strategy ripples far beyond the realm of investment activity. Among those surveyed, respondents with the highest levels of confidence in their investment strategy are more likely to have engaged in consumer activities in industries especially hard hit by the pandemic, including dining indoors at a restaurant in the past 24 hours, reserving a hotel, renting a car or booking a flight for use within 30 days. These differences are present among both lower-income and higher-income investors.

Investors Who Are “Very Confident” They Have the Best Possible Investment Strategy Are More Likely to Have Engaged in Key Consumer Behaviors
 

Household income less than $120K

Household income $120K or more

%

 

%

 

%

 

%

“Very confident”
investors

 

All other
investors

 

“Very confident”
investors

 

All other
investors

Booked a flight that leaves within 30 days

33

 

13

 

39

 

13

Reserved a hotel for use within 30 days

36

 

12

 

37

 

15

Rented a car for use within 30 days

29

 

8

 

33

 

8

Dined indoors at a restaurant in the past 24 hours

32

 

15

 

46

 

14

 

Franklin Templeton-Gallup Economics of Recovery Study, Oct. 1-9, 2020

“Financial advisers have always helped educate investors about their investment options, but this research shows that their steady hand is also correlated with a stronger sense of control and confidence by investors in their financial future, which translates into broader engagement in consumer activity that the economy needs now,” said Sonal Desai, chief investment officer, Franklin Templeton Fixed Income. “By laying the groundwork for investor confidence, advisers’ work is enabling the type of consumer confidence needed to stimulate further economic recovery.”

“Identifying the factors associated with increased public consumption confidence will be critical to understanding paths to economic recovery,” said Jonathan Rothwell, Gallup principal economist. “Along with things like confidence in one’s ability to protect oneself from COVID-19, investment confidence is an attitude that will open up consumer spending that can buoy some of the U.S. economy’s hardest-hit industries.”

To learn more about the analysis and study methodology, click here.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of Oct. 31, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

About Gallup

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 80 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students and citizens than any other organization in the world.

Franklin Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amid Uncertainty, Investors With Financial Advisers Are More Confident About Their Investment Strategy, Study Finds Amid pandemic-fueled economic uncertainty, more than one-third (35%) of investors with financial advisers are “very confident” in their investment strategy, compared to those without advisers who are “very confident” (15%). Those with high …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Alibaba Generates RMB498.2 Billion (US$74.1 Billion) in GMV During the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping ...
Cummins and Navistar to Collaborate on Heavy-Duty Class 8 Truck Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cells
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
AWS Announces AWS Glue DataBrew
Five Prime Presents First Preclinical Data on Anti-CCR8 Antibody FPA157
NANOBIOTIX Announces Positive New Pre-clinical Data Suggesting Radioenhancer NBTXR3 Could Have a ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Maxar Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
02.11.20
Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution
28.10.20
Fiduciary Trust International Continues Expanding Radnor Office, Welcoming Julia C. Wirts, CFA as Portfolio Manager
27.10.20
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results
20.10.20
Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
20.10.20
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
15.10.20
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Pricing of Notes Offering
14.10.20
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution