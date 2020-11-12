Organigram Closes Previously Announced Underwritten Public Offering

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a “ Common Share ”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each full common share purchase warrant, a “ Warrant ”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a “ Warrant Share ”) for a period of 3 years following the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price of C$2.50 per Warrant Share, subject to adjustment in certain events.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc. (the “ Company ” or “ Organigram ”), a leading licensed producer of cannabis, announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of units of the Company (the “ Units ”) for total gross proceeds of C$69,143,750 (the “ Offering ”). The Company sold 37,375,000 Units at a price of C$1.85 per Unit, including 4,875,000 Units sold pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters’ over-allotment option.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Canaccord Genuity LLC acted as the lead underwriters for the Offering, together with a syndicate of underwriters including BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., Eight Capital, Raymond James Ltd., Stifel GMP, Alliance Growth Partners, ATB Capital Markets Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., and Paradigm Capital Inc.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay indebtedness, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company filed a prospectus supplement dated November 10, 2020 (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to its short form base shelf prospectus dated November 22, 2019 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”) with the securities commissions or similar securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. In addition, the Prospectus Supplement was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as a supplement to the Company’s registration statement on Form F-10 (SEC File No. 333-234564) (the “Registration Statement”) under the United States/Canada Multi-Jurisdictional Disclosure System which includes the Base Shelf Prospectus. The Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement contain important detailed information about the Company and the Offering.