 

Organigram Closes Previously Announced Underwritten Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 15:13  |  63   |   |   

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc. (the “Company” or “Organigram”), a leading licensed producer of cannabis, announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of units of the Company (the “Units”) for total gross proceeds of C$69,143,750 (the “Offering”). The Company sold 37,375,000 Units at a price of C$1.85 per Unit, including 4,875,000 Units sold pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters’ over-allotment option.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each full common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) for a period of 3 years following the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price of C$2.50 per Warrant Share, subject to adjustment in certain events.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Canaccord Genuity LLC acted as the lead underwriters for the Offering, together with a syndicate of underwriters including BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., Eight Capital, Raymond James Ltd., Stifel GMP, Alliance Growth Partners, ATB Capital Markets Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., and Paradigm Capital Inc.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay indebtedness, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company filed a prospectus supplement dated November 10, 2020 (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to its short form base shelf prospectus dated November 22, 2019 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”) with the securities commissions or similar securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. In addition, the Prospectus Supplement was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as a supplement to the Company’s registration statement on Form F-10 (SEC File No. 333-234564) (the “Registration Statement”) under the United States/Canada Multi-Jurisdictional Disclosure System which includes the Base Shelf Prospectus. The Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement contain important detailed information about the Company and the Offering.

Seite 1 von 3
OrganiGram Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Organigram Closes Previously Announced Underwritten Public Offering Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc. (the “Company” or “Organigram”), a leading licensed producer of cannabis, announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Alibaba Generates RMB498.2 Billion (US$74.1 Billion) in GMV During the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping ...
Cummins and Navistar to Collaborate on Heavy-Duty Class 8 Truck Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cells
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
AWS Announces AWS Glue DataBrew
Five Prime Presents First Preclinical Data on Anti-CCR8 Antibody FPA157
NANOBIOTIX Announces Positive New Pre-clinical Data Suggesting Radioenhancer NBTXR3 Could Have a ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Maxar Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
CANNABIS AKTIEN: Stolz auf unsere Dichten Denker!
10.11.20
Cannabis Aktien: Die Bullen kommen in Form – Canopy, Aurora und Aphria!
09.11.20
Organigram Launches Trailblazer Kushmas Stix and Edison Bytes Gingerbread Truffles -- Two New Limited-Edition Holiday Offerings
30.10.20
Organigram CEO Joins Canadian Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors
23.10.20
Organigram Confirms Additional $2.5 Million Investment in Hyasynth Biologicals Inc. as Biosynthesis Pioneer Completes First Milestone Linked to First Sale of Commercial Product and Announces Executive Changes

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.04.20
91
OrganiGram