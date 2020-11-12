 

LPL Financial and KM Capital Group Welcome Financial Advisors Jerry Giordano, Joseph Praino

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that financial advisors Jerry Giordano and Joseph Praino have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate RIA platforms, leveraging LPL as custodian. Giordano and Praino reported having served approximately $350 million in advisory and brokerage assets*. They join LPL from HSBC Securities.

The advisors have teamed up with KM Capital Group, an existing LPL firm in Purchase, N.Y., that is dedicated to providing clients with personalized care, comprehensive wealth management and financial planning. “We are independent advisors sharing office space and ideas. Instead of operating in silos, we’re able to collaborate with other tenured advisors with valuable experience,” Giordano said, noting that Praino has been his mentor for more than 10 years.

After 26 years working in banks, Praino believes the move to independence provides him with the freedom and flexibility to serve his clients’ best interest. “No one is making decisions for me or telling me what products I should or shouldn’t offer to clients,” Praino said.

Giordano added, “LPL lets me operate my practice as I see fit, which opens the door for me to better serve my clients. I have the autonomy to access products and information that were not previously available. With more options, I feel I can now select a product mix based on what’s best for my clients instead of offering a cookie cutter strategy. This, coupled with LPL’s innovative capabilities, will help me take my business to the next level.”

Marc Stein, managing director and owner of KM Capital, stated, “This is an exciting time for everyone at our firm. The addition of Joe and Jerry to our team is a special accomplishment that really cements the foundation of our organization. They share our client-centric values and both bring a significant amount of expertise and banking experience, which helps round out the team.”

Stein founded KM Capital last year when he joined LPL from Cetera with a plan to scale the company from an individual practice into a firm. “I laid out a vision, and LPL has given us the tools to execute on it,” Stein said, referring specifically to the support from LPL’s recruiting team, business consultants and Marketing Solutions. Advisor Robert Blair joined the firm earlier this year as managing partner, and they are supported by a three-member office staff.

Seite 1 von 2
LPL Financial Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LPL Financial and KM Capital Group Welcome Financial Advisors Jerry Giordano, Joseph Praino CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that financial advisors …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
Search Minerals Receives $1.5m of Debentures Conversion, Announces Shares for Debt and Loan ...
Gran Colombia Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results; Announces Tripling of Its ...
UPDATE - Castor Maritime Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended ...
Willis Towers Watson acquires Acclimatise in move that further strengthens climate resilience ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for October 2020
10.11.20
LPL Financial Welcomes Trivium Point Advisory
04.11.20
LPL Financial Welcomes Investment Services at First Community to Its Institution Services Platform
03.11.20
LPL Financial and INC Advisors Welcome Trilith Wealth Management
02.11.20
Ben Welch joins LPL Financial as EVP, Trading
27.10.20
LPL Acquires Fintech Firm Blaze Portfolio
26.10.20
LPL Financial Welcomes Father-son Advisors Michael and Patrick O’reilly
22.10.20
LPL Financial Welcomes Eight Advisors after CenterState Bank, South State Bank Merger
19.10.20
LPL Financial Welcomes Tagge Rutherford Financial Group
15.10.20
LPL Financial Welcomes Father-Son Advisors Tom and Bill Smothers