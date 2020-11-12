 

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Clean Sweep in 2021 Institutional Investor All-America Executive Team Leisure Sector Rankings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 15:00  |  29   |   |   

Ranked #1 Overall Best CEO, CFO and IRO for Second Consecutive Year

Ranked #1 Overall Across All Eight Categories Among 28 Companies in Leisure Sector

Company was One of Only 24 Companies Across 44 Sectors in the U.S.
to Rank #1 Overall in at Least Four Categories

Recognized as Top Leisure Company in Crisis Management Amid COVID-19 Global Pandemic

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (Norwegian) (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, today announces its clean sweep of first place overall rankings in the Leisure sector in the 2021 Institutional Investor All-America Executive Team annual survey. The Company ranked #1 overall across all eight categories including a new category, Crisis Management Amid COVID-19, which ranked the effectiveness for communication of a company’s strategy and risk management during the global pandemic.

The All-America Executive Team survey took place amid the COVID-19 global pandemic, capturing critical feedback of corporate performance during exceptional socioeconomic and market stress. The result was one of the survey’s most significant voter turnouts, with over 3,000 money managers and buy-side analysts, and almost 500 sell-side researchers providing their candid feedback. Voters chose their favorite CEOs, CFOs, Investor Relations professionals, and Investor Relations programs among 1,521 nominated companies across 44 business sectors in the United States.   Voters were also asked to identify excellence in several core criteria including Financial Disclosure, Services & Communication, Crisis Management amid COVID-19, Financially Material ESG Disclosures and Best Analyst Day.

"Our clean sweep of first place overall Leisure sector rankings in the prestigious Institutional Investor All-America Executive Team survey is a tremendous accomplishment, especially against the backdrop of the unprecedented challenges caused by the global pandemic," said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “Our company is operating in one of the hardest hit industries by COVID-19, so this honor speaks volumes to our best-in-class Investor Relations program and our ability to adapt and effectively communicate and respond to the demands of multiple stakeholders. We are committed to providing as much transparency as possible to help our stakeholders navigate this ever-evolving, fluid environment and we greatly appreciate their significant support and valuable feedback during this challenging time.”

