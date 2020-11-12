 

FluroTech Announces Joint Venture SARS-CoV2 Test Method Optimization

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF), (“FluroTech” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that has begun optimization of its SARS-CoV2 rapid detection test method with nanoComposix, a highly regarded life science nanotechnology company that specializes in the development and manufacturing of lateral flow rapid tests.

The purpose of optimization is to advance FluroTest’s test method from proof of concept to commercial scale production readiness as it prepares for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s review process.  

Founded in 2004, nanoComposix has a multi-disciplinary team of scientists with backgrounds in chemistry, physics, and engineering. nanoComposix has worked with over 100 different clients to develop materials, composites and formulations with tailored optical and physical properties for a wide range of applications including medical devices, nanoparticle drug delivery, optical sensors, and consumer products.

“nanoComposix is a key development partner and has supported us extensively through the process of achieving our successful proof of concept,” noted Dr. Mauricio Arias, R&D Director and Senior Scientist. “We are entering the optimization stage of our test method development having achieved a consistent Limit of Detection (“LOD”) of 1,000 viral particles per milliliter of saliva. Based upon publicly available information for other antigen tests, our test method produces LOD results significantly below any antigen test approved by the United States Federal Drug Administration.   We are highly confident in nanoComposix’s proven optimization capabilities as we move to the commercialization stage of our pandemic defense platform.”

Limit of detection is the minimum amount of target microorganisms that can be reliably detected under optimal conditions and is an essential step in determining the sensitivity of any assay and reducing the false negative results.

“We are excited to be working with FluroTest as a partner in the development of their novel SARS-CoV2 test. Our partnership leverages our core competencies in the development of nanomaterials and lateral flow assay systems to create a unique platform to achieve extremely low limits of detection comparable to that of molecular based testing methods that have become the standard for COVID-19 detection. We are confident of the outcomes we can achieve,” stated Steve Oldenburg, CEO of nanoComposix.

