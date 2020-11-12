 

QuoteMedia Announces Accelerated Revenue Growth for Q3 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 15:00  |  26   |   |   

PHOENIX, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI), a leading provider of market data and financial applications, announced financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

QuoteMedia provides banks, brokerage firms, exchanges, financial portals, private equity firms, financial planners, professional traders and sophisticated investors with economical, high quality stock market data, news, analytics and research information. QuoteMedia provides streaming data feeds, on-demand request-based data (XML/JSON), web content solutions (preformatted content for website integration) and terminal-style applications such as Quotestream Professional desktop and mobile.

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $3,140,358 versus $2,963,172 in the comparative 2019 quarter, resulting in a 6% increase.

“We are pleased with our results for this quarter,” said Robert J. Thompson, Chairman of the Board of QuoteMedia, Inc. “We experienced healthy revenue growth despite the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.  We have even been able to take advantage of new opportunities arising from the current economic downturn, as the added pressure on financial sector firms to find more efficient and cost effective solutions to their data and technology needs is leading them to explore QuoteMedia’s offerings.” 

“As a result of increased expenses related to our recent expansion activities, we experienced a net loss of $75,305 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to net income of $155,928 in the comparative 2019 quarter. Our adjusted EBITDA1 was $271,091 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 versus $540,924 in the comparative 2019 quarter.  The company has undertaken major growth initiatives in 2020 investing in technological and infrastructure advancement, new product development, data collection and aggregation initiatives, and the expansion of our global market coverage. We have also invested in new marketing campaigns and increased staffing. These strategic investments are already producing results. Based on clients currently under contract, including new contracts signed subsequent to September 30, 2020, we expect double digit revenue growth and increasing profitability in the upcoming quarters.”

Seite 1 von 4
QuoteMedia Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

QuoteMedia Announces Accelerated Revenue Growth for Q3 2020 PHOENIX, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI), a leading provider of market data and financial applications, announced financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020. QuoteMedia provides banks, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
Search Minerals Receives $1.5m of Debentures Conversion, Announces Shares for Debt and Loan ...
Gran Colombia Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results; Announces Tripling of Its ...
UPDATE - Castor Maritime Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended ...
Willis Towers Watson acquires Acclimatise in move that further strengthens climate resilience ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
QuoteMedia Q3 2020 Financial Results and Investors’ Conference Call November 12, 2020