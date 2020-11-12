 

MTBC’s CareCloud Announces Growth-Focused Partnership with MDS Medical

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 15:15  |  49   |   |   

SOMERSET, N.J, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, including telehealth, today announced that its MSO (management services organization) relationship between its CareCloud operating division and MDS Medical is helping accelerate market growth of CareCloud’s comprehensive electronic health records (EHR) solution and practice management (PM) software. MDS Medical is positioning CareCloud’s solutions in front of ambulatory physician groups and providing comprehensive technology, training, support, and revenue cycle management services for the CareCloud platform.

"MDS Medical only partners with the best EHR software vendors on the market and we are honored to be one of their preferred partners,” said Wes Stolp, Executive Vice President of Sales, MTBC. "Through MDS Medical’s campaign efforts, we have the opportunity to provide comprehensive EHR software to thousands of healthcare providers. We are excited to help even more practices successfully compete in today’s highly competitive landscape."

As a CareCloud MSO, MDS Medical is positioning CareCloud's robust EHR platform in front of small practices and large multi-specialty group physicians. This initiative will align CareCloud’s platform as an all-in-one solution for physician practices seeking to expedite encounters, drive profits, and improve clinical outcomes.

"Our partnership with CareCloud enables MDS clients to leverage the power of a modern and completely cloud-based EHR, while also retaining complete control and flexibility over revenue cycle management operations and staffing," said Bill Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer, MDS Medical. "The CareCloud platform provides a powerful arsenal of enterprise-level tools that enable our medical practice clients to deliver an extraordinary patient experience while remaining independent and profitable in a value-based care environment."

MDS Medical is actively marketing and campaigning CareCloud’s comprehensive platform to hundreds of MDS Medical clients and already successfully supporting 16 physician groups on the CareCloud platform. Additionally, MDS Medical is leveraging MTBC’s dedicated, on-demand workforce through MTBC Force.

Click here to learn more about CareCloud’s cloud-based EHR software as part of MDS Medical’s managed services.

About MDS Medical

MDS Medical is a leading provider of healthcare technology and revenue cycle management solutions for physician practices and enterprise health systems across the United States. As a managed service organization (MSO) partner for the award-winning CareCloud and athenahealth, Inc. EHR platforms, MDS combines best-of-breed healthcare technology with a consultative service model that facilitates improved workflow efficiencies, enhanced patient safety and satisfaction, and stronger practice financial performance. MDS Medical’s expert team of EHR, revenue cycle management, and IT consultants work closely with our customers to build organizations that thrive in a value-based care environment.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MTBC’s CareCloud Announces Growth-Focused Partnership with MDS Medical SOMERSET, N.J, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, including telehealth, today announced that its MSO (management services …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
Search Minerals Receives $1.5m of Debentures Conversion, Announces Shares for Debt and Loan ...
Gran Colombia Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results; Announces Tripling of Its ...
UPDATE - Castor Maritime Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended ...
Willis Towers Watson acquires Acclimatise in move that further strengthens climate resilience ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...