 

Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show with an Update on the Ii-Key COVID Vaccine Program

Livestream Interview on Friday November 13 at 2 PM EST

MIRAMAR, Fla., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCQB:GNBT) today announced that Richard Purcell, Executive Vice President of Research & Development at Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology will be featured on the Yo! Dr. Yo Show to provide an update on the company’s COVID-19 vaccine development program. The interview will be live streamed at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 13, 2020 at can be heard at the following link:

https://streamyard.com/6pykxvt9m4

The Yo! Dr. Yo show is hosted by Dr. Ram Yogendra, MD, PhD, a board-certified anesthesiologist specializing in physiology and biometrics. He founded ECA Wellness to apply modern science and technology in order to offer a science-based approach to exercise, diet, and health through on-line collaboration with patients. Dr. Yogendra has built a loyal following for his on-line program Yo! Dr. Yo as he engages the audience with live discussions on popular health and wellness topics. On the show, Mr. Purcell will discuss Generex’ progress with developing the Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 II-Key COVID-19 vaccine and the power of the Ii-Key platform for vaccine development. He will also discuss the signed agreements with international partners to finalize development and commercialize the Ii-Key vaccine for global markets.

Mr. Purcell provided an overview of Generex' vaccine development, "For our COVID-19 vaccine program, we manufactured 33 targeted peptide epitopes from the spike and membrane proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and linked them with our patented Ii-Key. We are finishing the screening of these 33 Ii-Key epitopes using ex-vivo human studies, whereby we test Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 epitopes against blood samples from patients who have recovered from COVID-19. Using this proprietary screening method, we can identify how each Ii-Key epitope regulates the immune system through T cell and B cell recognition, which allows us to select the targeted and specific Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 epitopes to include in the vaccine formulation. The results of the ex-vivo human blood screen to date are very encouraging, with demonstrated T helper cell activation, no Th2 response, and positive antibody binding in serum. Through targeted immune system regulation, we are developing the Ii-Key COVID vaccine as a "Complete Vaccine" that activates both the cellular and humoral (antibody) responses to provide long-term immune memory for protection from SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19."

