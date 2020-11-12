MediXall Group Announces Key Employee Promotions of Fabiola Arrivillaga and Carin Talero with the Upcoming Launch of Health Karma

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL), a technology and innovation-driven organization focused on reducing healthcare costs and transforming the patient-provider experience through the launch of its Health Karma platform, is pleased to announce the internal promotion of both Fabiola Arrivillaga and Carin Talero in preparation for the upcoming public launch of Health Karma on November 16th. Fabiola Arrivillaga has been promoted to VP of User Experience and Carin Talero has been promoted to VP of Product Management. In these new roles, Fabiola will continue to develop Health Karma’s entire user experience and grow the UX team while Carin will project plan, monitor and report progress of time, resources, quality, and cost through key performance metrics definition and effective use of various tools and platforms.



Since joining the MediXall team in March 2020, Fabiola has been integral in developing and implementing a companywide user experience (UX) strategy to ensure high quality UX experiences at Health Karma. As VP of User Experience, she has built the foundation of the Company’s UX department, growing the team from 1 to 5 members in 6 months.

In addition to leading the UX team, she built Health Karma’s Design System from scratch containing all the components, layouts and templates, aligning branding and guidelines to be used by all engineering teams, contributing to efficiently avoid rework and reduce development time while creating a cohesive and consistent experience across all products of the company.

As a Certified User Experience Designer and Product Manager, Fabiola brings over 20 years of experience in product management, project management and user experience management. Previously, Fabiola served as UX manager at Smartmatic, the world leader in electronic voting, where she managed the design of the company’s 3 most critical solutions: Election Management System, Voter Management System (registration and authentication) and Results Publishing, used by more than 10 national governments worldwide. Prior to that, she held the position of Solutions Manager for the Company, where she led project teams of 25 (compliance, QA, engineering) in developing custom technology solutions upon contract close. Concurrently, she managed up to 3 projects at a time in an Agile/Scrum environment, ensuring on-target completion of all deliverables on integrated software and hardware solution development with schedules of up to 12 months.