Urbanimmersive Announces Conversion of Convertible Debentures for $1.5M

In addition, more than 5.3 million of the issued shares were subsequently acquired by employees of the Company while 3.9 million shares were acquired by an US-based investment fund which also acquired a convertible debenture with a nominal value of $488k. The US-based investment fund has also committed to convert an additional nominal value of $195k in the short term under certain conditions.

SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive,” the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTC PINK: UBMRF) today announced that it has issued 11,700,000 common shares following the conversion of convertible debentures held by the former owners of Tourbuzz totaling $1,462,500 and converted at a price of $0.125 per share as stipulated in the terms and conditions of the convertible debenture. This transaction will allow the Company to immediately reduce its long-term debt by $1.46 million and its interest expense by $146k per year.

"We are very pleased to have completed this transaction which provide us more financial flexibility to execute our business plan, reduce our debt and increase control over our shareholder base. This transaction represents an important initial step that will help us in the future with our objective of optimizing our capital structure. In addition, the meaningful participation of our employees demonstrates their high level of confidence in the Company and its business plan", said Simon Bedard, CFO of Urbanimmersive.

About Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive is a SaaS business management solution that provides mission-critical solutions to visual content providers serving the real estate residential, commercial, construction, and local business markets. Urbanimmersive’ platform helps customers to increase operational productivity and delivering the full potential of visual content creations through leading-edge websites builder tool, AI-backed image indexing, robust file transfer systems, and interactive visual technology solutions. The firm's core technology is a 3D emulator powered by a visual content recognition post-production algorithm that delivers online and offline alternatives to traditional 3D engines for the creation of immersive digital environments. Learn more at urbanimmersive.com.

