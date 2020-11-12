Foghorn Therapeutics Appoints Michael LaCascia as Chief Legal Officer

“The deep and proven experience Mike has across a wide range of legal and corporate matters in the life sciences sector will be invaluable to us as we move forward as a newly public company,” said Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer of Foghorn. “Mike is an important addition to the leadership team as Foghorn transitions to a clinical-stage company with multiple high value programs and reinforces our commitment to establishing the strongest team possible to fully realize the promise of our Gene Traffic Control platform.”

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system, today announced the appointment of Michael LaCascia as its Chief Legal Officer. An accomplished attorney, Mr. LaCascia joins Foghorn with extensive corporate, securities, governance, and transactional expertise within the biotechnology industry.

Prior to joining Foghorn, Mr. LaCascia served as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Q-State Biosciences, Inc., where he helped lead the transition of the company’s strategy from enabling discovery services to the discovery of its own proprietary therapeutics. He previously served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary for Vertex Pharmaceuticals where he oversaw its global legal function and corporate governance. Mr. LaCascia also spent more than two decades at the firm WilmerHale LLP, where he was a partner in the firm’s corporate practice and specialized in securities, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance matters. Mr. LaCascia received his J.D. from Boston University Law School and a B.A. in Economics from Harvard College.

“I am thrilled to be joining Foghorn at this important time in the company’s evolution,” said Mr. LaCascia. “Foghorn has assembled an outstanding leadership team and a talented group of professionals who have quickly established the company as pioneers of a new class of potential medicines targeting breakdowns in the chromatin regulatory system. I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the company and helping to bring its breakthrough medicines to patients.”

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology and expects to file an IND for its first program later this year.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" regarding the Company's plans for its proposed initial public offering. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed public offering and other statements identified by words such as "could," "may," "might," "will," "likely," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "continues," "projects" and similar references to future periods.

