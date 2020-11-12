H&R Block to Host Virtual Investor Day and Report Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results on December 8

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) announced today that the company will host a virtual Investor Day event on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. The meeting will be streamed live via the company’s events page on its investor relations website, located at https://investors.hrblock.com/financial-information/events-calendar, beginning at 10:00 a.m. EST.



During the event, Jeff Jones, H&R Block’s president and chief executive officer; Tony Bowen, chief financial officer; and additional members of the senior leadership team will discuss the next phase of the company’s strategic transformation as the company continues to innovate to better serve customers in the core areas of consumer tax, small business and financial products. The company will also provide its outlook and a general business update for fiscal year 2021 during the event.