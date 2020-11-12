 

H&R Block to Host Virtual Investor Day and Report Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results on December 8

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 15:00  |  25   |   |   

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) announced today that the company will host a virtual Investor Day event on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. The meeting will be streamed live via the company’s events page on its investor relations website, located at https://investors.hrblock.com/financial-information/events-calendar, beginning at 10:00 a.m. EST.

During the event, Jeff Jones, H&R Block’s president and chief executive officer; Tony Bowen, chief financial officer; and additional members of the senior leadership team will discuss the next phase of the company’s strategic transformation as the company continues to innovate to better serve customers in the core areas of consumer tax, small business and financial products. The company will also provide its outlook and a general business update for fiscal year 2021 during the event.

The company will release second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on December 8, before the market open.

Investor day and earnings materials will be posted on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.hrblock.com/, with a webcast replay available at the same location.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial services and small business solutions. The company is disrupting the tax industry by providing consumers price transparency and with digital platforms such as Tax Pro GoSM. H&R Block believes the best solutions blend digital capabilities with human expertise and care. For more information visit the H&R Block Newsroom and follow @HRBlockNews.

For Further Information
Investor Relations:  Colby Brown, (816) 854-4559, colby.brown@hrblock.com   
Media Relations: Angela Davied, (816) 854-5798, angela.davied@hrblock.com   

H.& R.Block Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

H&R Block to Host Virtual Investor Day and Report Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results on December 8 KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) announced today that the company will host a virtual Investor Day event on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. The meeting will be streamed live via the company’s events page on …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
Search Minerals Receives $1.5m of Debentures Conversion, Announces Shares for Debt and Loan ...
Gran Colombia Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results; Announces Tripling of Its ...
UPDATE - Castor Maritime Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended ...
Willis Towers Watson acquires Acclimatise in move that further strengthens climate resilience ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
H&R Block Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
27.10.20
New Data Reveal Small Businesses Could be at Greater Risk of Financial Pitfalls Headed into the Holidays and New Year

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.10.20
8
H&R Block (U.S. tax services) -- erstaunlich stabil(?)