Monopar Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update

Validive Phase 2b/3 Clinical Trial on Track to Start Before Year-end

Issuance of New Patents For Validive

Camsirubicin Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Start Late 2020/Early 2021

WILMETTE, Ill., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Monopar or the Company) (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced third quarter 2020 financial results and business update.