Monopar Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update
Validive Phase 2b/3 Clinical Trial on Track to Start Before Year-end
Issuance of New Patents For Validive
Camsirubicin Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Start Late 2020/Early 2021
WILMETTE, Ill., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Monopar or the Company) (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced third quarter 2020 financial results and business update.
Third Quarter Business Update
Lead Product Candidate Validive
- Monopar’s Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of Validive (clonidine HCl mucobuccal tablet) for the prevention of severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients undergoing
chemoradiotherapy for oropharyngeal cancer (OPC) is on track to commence before year-end. There currently is no FDA-approved prevention or treatment for radiation-induced SOM.
- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office allowed patent claims for Monopar’s lead product candidate, Validive, covering “Clonidine and/or clonidine derivatives for use
in the prevention and/or treatment of adverse side effects of chemotherapy.” The recently issued patents would provide protection should Monopar determine in the future to conduct additional
Validive development and commercialization activities related to adverse side effects of chemotherapy beyond OPC.
Camsirubicin
- The Phase 2 clinical trial of camsirubicin is anticipated to begin at the end of 2020 or in early 2021. Monopar has partnered with Grupo Español de Investigación en
Sarcomas (GEIS), which will lead the multi-country, randomized, open-label Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating camsirubicin head-to-head against standard-of-care doxorubicin in patients with advanced
soft tissue sarcoma (ASTS).
- The trial will begin with a dose escalation “run-in” prior to the randomization portion of the trial. The primary endpoint of the trial will be progression-free
survival, with secondary endpoints including overall survival, response rate, and incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events.
MNPR-101
- Forward progress was made on the Monopar/NorthStar collaboration focused on developing a novel treatment for severe COVID-19 by partnering with 1) IsoTherapeutics
Group, LLC to develop and manufacture radioimmunotherapeutics targeting uPAR (uPRITs), 2) Aragen Bioscience, Inc. to perform studies aimed at selecting a lead candidate uPRIT to advance into
IND-enabling development, and 3) The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler and its Texas Lung Injury Institute (TLII) to perform in vitro and in
vivo studies through the TLII and to participate in the clinical development of uPRITs.
