Vital Farms Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock at Closing Market Price

Vital Farms Will Not Receive Any Proceeds from Offering

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms, Inc. (Nasdaq: VITL “Vital Farms”), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock at a price of $30.25 per share. The closing price of the Company's common stock on November 11, 2020 was $30.25 per share. The shares are being offered by certain stockholders of Vital Farms (the “Selling Stockholders”). The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



The offering is expected to close on November 16, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Vital Farms will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders.