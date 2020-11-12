Neuropathix, Inc. Reveals Visual Identity to Coincide With Its Mission for Socially Responsible Pain Management

Coinciding with its new brand identity and name change, the Company has updated its logo and visual identity to reflect the Company’s extensive life sciences research in cannabinoid therapeutics, drug discovery and current goal of bringing much-needed potent, non-opioid alternatives for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain to market.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuropathix, Inc. ("Neuropathix" or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NPTX), formerly Kannalife, Inc., is a socially responsible pain management life sciences company. For the past ten years, Neuropathix has discovered, developed and patented a global intellectual property estate of novel new monotherapeutic agents designed to prevent and reverse neuropathic pain, reduce oxidative stress, and act as anti-inflammatory neuroprotectants.

As a part of this rebranding, the Kannalife brand name, Kannalife, Inc., and Kannalife Sciences, Inc. will remain as subsidiaries of Neuropathix.

“One of our biggest challenges in the past ten years has been in dealing with the disconnect from the markets in terms of corporate identity. When we started out as a cannabinoid therapeutics drug discovery company in 2010, we set out to try and find a place and potential for cannabinoid therapeutics like CBD as a pharmaceutical API for use in the clinic. That discipline as a pharmaceutical company has never changed and remains true to this day. Neuropathix embodies our life sciences achievements and perfectly describes our corporate mission and our goal to bring pharmaceutical grade medicines for neurodegenerative and oxidative stress-related diseases,” said Dean Petkanas, CEO of Neuropathix.

Neuropathix is a well-known pioneer in cannabinoid-like therapeutics. The Company has been consistently covered by global news over the last decade. Additionally, its scientific findings have been published in several highly respected peer reviewed journals such as the American Chemical Society Medicinal Chemistry Letters and the Journal of Molecular Neuroscience .

This Company’s spotlight on potent, non-opioid alternatives for the treatment of neuropathic pain can be seen in its phase 1 NIH study grant completed in late 2019. That preclinical study confirmed the ability of KLS-13019 to prevent and reverse neuropathic pain in animal models and stands as a strong candidate as a potential treatment for neuropathic pain and the reduction of the use of opioids.