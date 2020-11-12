 

Hall of Famer and Former NBA and NCAA Champion Derek Anderson Joins Draganfly Board of Advisors

Anderson to help champion Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence technology into colleges and professional sports

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer, today announced that Derek Anderson has joined as a member of the Board of Advisors.

Since retiring from the NBA, Derek Anderson founded the Stamina Foundation which provides educational programming and events which empower youth and young adults with resources and life skills. The Stamina Foundation has paved the way for over 100 under-privileged youth to attend college in a 20 year span.

Derek was drafted as the 13th pick in the 1997 NBA draft and became the first player signed to the Michael Jordan Brand and given his own signature shoe. With his first pay check from the NBA, he started his Foundation. In 2006, Derek won a World Title with the Miami Heat, becoming 1 of 13 players to win both an NCAA and NBA championship. He retired after an eleven-year NBA career in 2008. After retirement, he expanded his business life and opened two hotels in Turks & Caicos, his own film studio (Loyalty Media Group), and began writing novels and screenplays. In 2010, Derek produced and directed the documentary "The Untouchables of Kentucky."

Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly, said: “We are excited and truly honoured to have Derek Anderson agree to join Draganfly’s outstanding Board of Advisors. Derek brings an incredible level of enthusiasm to our board coupled with a genuine understanding of the importance of our Vital Intelligence technology as an enabler in keeping schools open and ensuring that the lives of our youth continue as normal as possible through sports and other important activities.”

“I am honoured to have been appointed to Draganfly’s Board of Advisors,” said Derek Anderson. “I am looking forward to actively working with the Draganfly team to advocate for stronger health assessment measures across arenas and schools so that our athletes and youth can continue to move forward with their future.”

Draganfly has recently augmented its team with other key leaders, including the following:

  • Andrew H. Card, former White House Chief of Staff and U.S. Secretary of Transportation, joined the Company’s Board of Directors on November 7, 2019.
  • Julie Myers Wood, CEO of Guidepost Solutions and former Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security, joined the Company’s Board of Advisors on March 3, 2020.
  • Molly Wilkinson, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at American Airlines and former Republican General Counsel for the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, joined the Company’s Board of Advisors on March 12, 2020.
  • Dr. Jack Chow, former U.S. Ambassador and Assistant Director-General of the World Health Organization on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria joined the Company’s Board of Advisors on April 8, 2020.
