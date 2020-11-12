Publication of an insider information pursuant to article 17 of MAR transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG

Geratherm Medical AG: Business performance from 1 January to 30 September 2020 12-Nov-2020 / 15:21 CET/CEST

Geratherm Medical AG, Geratal, November 12, 2020

Business performance from 1 January to 30 September 2020

- Continuing Strong international demand for Geratherm medical devices

- Sales revenues EUR 19.8 million +28.7 %, QIII +27.3 %

- Gross result for the period under review (EBITDA) EUR 3.053 million +43.5 %,



QIII EUR 1.001 million +61.8 %

- Operating result (EBIT) EUR 2.140 million +71.6 %

QIII EUR 0.686 million +125.9 %

- EBIT margin 10.8 %, QIII +11.6 %

- Results from ordinary business activities EUR 2.054 million +64.9 %

QIII EUR 0.651 million +126.0 %

- Earnings per share EUR 0.31 (2019: EUR 0.15), QIII EUR 0.10

The business development of the Geratherm Medical AG continues to be very positive. In the III quarter, we managed to increase sales by 27.3 %. Our profits reported in the III quarter have more than doubled.

For the IV. quarter of the current financial year, we expect a significantly stronger sales and earnings performance compared to the previous year. The IV. quarter is likely to gain further momentum compared with the previous quarters. The capacities for the production of clinical thermometers are currently already fully utilized until July 2021.

The quarterly report on the 9-month financial statements will be published on November 19, 2020.

Geratherm Medical AG

Firmensitz: Fahrenheitstraße 1, 99331 Geratal

Registergericht: Amtsgericht Jena, HRB 111272

Vorstand: Dr. Gert Frank

Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender: Dipl.-Kfm. Rudolf Bröcker

Tel. 036205/98 0; Fax: 036205/98 115