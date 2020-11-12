 

DGAP-News ElringKlinger and VDL conclude fuel cell partnership

DGAP-News: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Alliance
ElringKlinger and VDL conclude fuel cell partnership

12.11.2020 / 15:29
Dettingen/Erms (Germany), Eindhoven (Netherlands), November 12, 2020 +++ ElringKlinger AG and the Dutch vehicle manufacturer VDL Bus & Coach BV have agreed on a strategic partnership within the area of fuel cell technology. The cooperation agreement provides for the development and industrialization of fuel cell stacks and systems for mobile and stationary applications.

Within this partnership, ElringKlinger AG will focus on the customer-specific development and production of fuel cell stacks. VDL will be primarily responsible for system integration and testing under real conditions. Another cooperation partner is ElringKlinger Fuelcell Systems Austria GmbH (EKAT), which has expertise within the area of complete fuel cell systems. Plastic Omnium will also bundle its know-how, once EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies, the joint venture in fuell cell stacks between ElringKlinger and Plastic Omnium, is created and the acquisition of ElringKlinger's Austrian subsidiary EKAT is completed in early 2021.

The declared aim of the partnership is to bring the developed fuel cell systems to production maturity in the coming year. These will be used in mobile and stationary applications such as gensets, hybrid vehicles or vehicles with range extender. The cooperation agreement is therefore initially limited until 2021. Subsequently, concrete customer projects are already planned and under negotiation, which are to be signed before the cooperation agreement expires.

"With this cooperation, we are not only intensifying our collaboration with VDL in fuel cell technology, but also creating the basis for further developing hydrogen-based drive technologies for heavy duty mobility. Together with our contractual partner, we are working towards establishing the fuel cell as a pioneering drive technology within the commercial vehicle sector over the coming years," commented Armin Diez, Vice President Fuel Cell at ElringKlinger AG.

