 

Tyler Technologies Signs Statewide Agreement with Nevada for Tyler Supervision

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 15:17  |  35   |   |   

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has signed an agreement for Tyler Supervision with the state of Nevada’s Department of Public Safety (DPS), specifically the Nevada Parole and Probation (NPP) Department. NPP is looking to replace its current Offender Information Tracking System (OTIS) with a modern technology environment. The department’s objective is to implement a new solution that will allow users to perform work in a more efficient manner and implement more automated processes.

NPP is currently using a 20-year-old, homegrown application for parole and probation management. The current solution has limited functionality and is not able to update with new features to keep up with the agency’s growing needs. NPP selected Tyler’s solution to help it make a major technological step forward for management of adult parole and probation cases, allowing the agency to coordinate, communicate, record, and track each step of the supervision process.

“Our current system is crucial for tracking parolees and probationers within the state. But the system is antiquated, and it is nearly impossible to make the changes and enhancements required for advanced case management. We are looking forward to implementing a statewide solution that will bring many efficiencies and advanced functionality for parole and probation,” said Captain Tom Lawson, NPP.

Tyler Supervision will replace NPP’s legacy system and allow the agency to better manage its caseloads and department. Given that the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services already uses Tyler Supervision and several Nevada courts utilize Tyler’s Odyssey case management solution, this project will allow critical data sharing among all agencies, enabling efficiencies across the state. The solution will also bring additional benefits including:

  • Intuitive features such as Voice Biometric telephone check-in using Tyler’s automated Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system to streamline agency management
  • Ability to track fines, fees, and other charges and generate recurring invoices, create a payment plan, and receive payments
  • Ability to see critical case information in one place
  • Advanced CJIS security standards and Amazon GovCloud requirements for data protection
  • 24/7 access through a web-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution

“We’re pleased to expand upon our partnership in Nevada by bringing our fully integrated cloud solution, Tyler Supervision, to Nevada’s adult parole and probation processes,” said Rusty Smith, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “We understand that this project is NPP’s top technology priority, and we look forward to helping NPP realize its vision of having a comprehensive case management system that is both adaptive to evolving business needs and intuitive for today’s modern users.”

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.
 Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler was named to Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" list in 2019 and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

Tyler Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tyler Technologies Signs Statewide Agreement with Nevada for Tyler Supervision Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has signed an agreement for Tyler Supervision with the state of Nevada’s Department of Public Safety (DPS), specifically the Nevada Parole and Probation (NPP) Department. NPP is looking to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Alibaba Generates RMB498.2 Billion (US$74.1 Billion) in GMV During the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping ...
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
AWS Announces AWS Glue DataBrew
Five Prime Presents First Preclinical Data on Anti-CCR8 Antibody FPA157
NANOBIOTIX Announces Positive New Pre-clinical Data Suggesting Radioenhancer NBTXR3 Could Have a ...
Xencor, MorphoSys and Incyte Enter into Global Development Collaboration for Tafasitamab in ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Maxar Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
Tyler Technologies Named a Best Place to Work in Albany, New York
10.11.20
Tyler Technologies’ Open Data Solution Supports Alaska Data Transparency Program
04.11.20
Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for Third Quarter 2020
28.10.20
Tyler Technologies to Participate in November Virtual Investor Conferences
27.10.20
Tyler Technologies Named to “Best Places to Work in Maine” List for 13th Year
22.10.20
Tyler Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
20.10.20
Indiana’s Largest School District Goes Live with Tyler Technologies’ Cloud-Based Enterprise Resource Planning Solution
15.10.20
Tyler Technologies to Provide Statewide Case Management and Supervision Solutions to Washington State Courts

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.06.20
1
Tyler Technologies