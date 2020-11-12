 

Galvanize Taps Into Largest Tech Labor Force in the South with Dallas Campus Launch

Recognizing that the Dallas metro area is the largest tech labor force in the South and wanting to increase accessibility for individuals looking to future-proof their careers, Galvanize, a leader in developing talent and capabilities for individuals and corporations in the fields of software engineering and data science, is expanding their reach with the launch of a new Dallas campus in January 2021.

The launch of this new campus will provide students in North Texas with in-person access to leading software engineering programs. Amid growing popularity of Galvanize’s remote offering in Dallas, the new, physical campus is centrally located in the City Center District, with easy access to the DART Light Rail, expanding opportunities for more students to participate in immersive bootcamp programs that prepare them for careers in software engineering.

“After seeing the immense interest in the Dallas area in our remote offerings, we knew we had to take the next step to expand the way we support learners in Texas,” said Galvanize CEO Harsh Patel. “The launch of this campus is a perfect match for the growing tech industry across the state and offers the opportunity for anyone to grow their skills – whether they’re just starting their career or are looking to change paths.”

According to a 2019 survey, the technology industry ranked as the number one economic driver in Dallas. With record unemployment rates across Texas and the U.S., tech is still a growing sector in the state. As the industry expands, the launch of this new campus will serve as a learning space for students of all ages to explore software engineering.

The first cohort of the Dallas campus will coincide with the January 2021 launch. With the Hack Reactor immersive program, students are enrolled in an advanced coding bootcamp that focuses on building autonomous software engineers who are ready for any job in the tech industry. Graduates leave with the expertise needed to tackle unique and unfamiliar problems as well as the knowledge to build complex applications.

As a leading bootcamp education provider in software engineering and data science, Galvanize helps accelerate the careers of technical professionals by teaching the skills need to excel in modern-day software engineering, data analysis, and data engineering roles. Galvanize’s software engineering and data science graduates have been hired by today’s leading innovators across diverse sectors, including Apple, Accenture, Oracle, Spotify, and Tesla.

For more information on the Galvanize Dallas campus and to register for the January cohort, visit galvanize.com/campuses/dallas. To find a Galvanize learning solution near you, visit the Galvanize campuses page.

About Galvanize

Galvanize is a learning community for technology with eight physical campuses across the U.S. where innovative startups, aspiring students, and large enterprises benefit from a dynamic, unique technology ecosystem. Galvanize is an industry leader in technology education, offering the Data Science and Hack Reactor Software Engineering immersive bootcamps that propel careers and help individuals thrive in the digital economy. In addition to its physical campuses, Galvanize offers full-time and part-time immersive bootcamps to individuals remotely, and tailored workforce training to enterprise clients to address each of their unique needs. With 8,000+ graduates, Galvanize alumni have gone on to bring their talents to over 2,250 companies. Galvanize is a subsidiary of K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), a premier provider of innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to students, schools and enterprises in primary, secondary and post-secondary settings. Learn more at www.galvanize.com.

