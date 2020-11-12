Newmont Commits to Industry-Leading Climate Targets

Today, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) the world’s leading gold mining company, announced industry-leading climate targets of 30% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030, with an ultimate goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The new 2030 target builds upon Newmont’s existing GHG emissions reductions target of 16.5 percent over five years, concluding in 2020.

“At Newmont, we hold ourselves to high standards — from the way in which we govern our business, to how we manage relationships with our stakeholders, to our environmental stewardship and safety practices,” said Tom Palmer, President and CEO of Newmont Corporation. “We fundamentally understand the human contribution to climate change and understand we reap what we sow. It is our responsibility to take care of the resources provided to us. We take these climate change commitments seriously, and make them because our relationship with the planet is absolute. We want a world that is not just sustainable, but thriving for generations to come.”