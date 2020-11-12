Newmont Commits to Industry-Leading Climate Targets
Today, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) the world’s leading gold mining company, announced industry-leading climate targets of 30% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030, with an ultimate goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The new 2030 target builds upon Newmont’s existing GHG emissions reductions target of 16.5 percent over five years, concluding in 2020.
“At Newmont, we hold ourselves to high standards — from the way in which we govern our business, to how we manage relationships with our stakeholders, to our environmental stewardship and safety practices,” said Tom Palmer, President and CEO of Newmont Corporation. “We fundamentally understand the human contribution to climate change and understand we reap what we sow. It is our responsibility to take care of the resources provided to us. We take these climate change commitments seriously, and make them because our relationship with the planet is absolute. We want a world that is not just sustainable, but thriving for generations to come.”
Using science-based criteria, Newmont has set climate targets for 2021-2030 for its operating sites, including a renewable energy target. The science-based criteria align with Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) criteria and assists Newmont in developing specific emissions reduction pathways and meeting the Paris Agreement objective of being well below 2° Celsius global temperature change.
|Newmont's 2030 Climate Targets*
|MMTCO2e (2030 vs 2018)**
|Absolute Emissions
|30% reduction of combined emissions (Scope 1 and 2)
|2.31 / 3.30
|Emissions Intensity
|30% reduction of combined emissions intensity (Scope 1 and 2)
|0.40 / 0.56
|JV Asset/Supply Chain Emissions
|15% reduction of emissions (Scope 3)
|3.60 / 4.23
|Electric Generation Emissions
|10% replacement of fossil fuel-based electricity generation with renewables-based sources
|2.97 / 3.30
|Newmont's 2050 Ambition
|100% carbon neutral
|*Between 1/1/2021 to 12/31/2030; registered under Science-Based Target initiative (SBTi) criteria **Million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent; 2030 target from 2018 baseline year
To achieve these aims, the Company will implement a new energy and climate investment standard, to be combined with its existing investment standards including shadow carbon pricing, in order to further inform its capital investment process. This new investment standard will ensure that the 2030 reduction targets are embedded into investment decisions for projects such as fleet vehicles, production equipment, onsite renewable power generation and energy efficiency. Additionally, the Company will engage its partners and joint ventures in an effort to align joint venture operations targets and supply chain related emissions with Newmont’s targets.
