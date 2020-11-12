 

Cabot Corporation Expands Engineered Elastomer Composites (E2C) Line with First Product in New Foundation Series of Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 15:38  |  54   |   |   

Cabot Corporation today announced the launch of its latest Engineered Elastomer Composites (E2C) product, FX9390, part of the new E2C Foundation series of solutions that delivers multidimensional performance for a variety of tire types. FX9390 is formulated to deliver significant performance improvement balanced across cut/chip/chunk resistance, heat buildup and abrasion resistance in off-the-road mining tires.

When combined with other E2C solutions, FX9390 provides mining customers with flexibility for tire compound formulation within a wide design space.

“We are proud to expand our E2C solutions portfolio with the launch of our first Foundation series product. FX9390 presents a high performance elastomer composite solution for OTR mining and retreading applications that enables customers to quickly develop and launch new tires with performance improvements in multiple dimensions,” explained David Reynolds, vice president and general manager, Cabot Engineered Elastomer Composites. “We are particularly excited about the design freedom afforded to customers who combine this product with our Durability series to tailor compound performance for specific applications.”

FX9390 is a pre-mixed material delivered in highly friable bales, which simplifies material handling and supports production flexibility. Like all E2C solutions, FX9390 can be integrated into a tire-maker’s current production line without additional capital investment, enabling manufacturers to evolve their business models by expanding the performance triangle, shortening development cycles, and reducing operational barriers to new product commercialization. Additionally, because it is pre-mixed, customers can achieve higher performance levels with faster processing times, which is particularly valuable when used on sold-out production lines.

FX9390 benefits:

  • Performance improvements in multiple dimensions
  • Enables a large design space when combined with E2C Durability series products
  • Fewer mixing stages, requiring up to 50% less mixing energy
  • Shorter mixing cycles, requiring up to 50% less mixing time

FX9390 is the latest in the E2C family of solutions launched in early 2020, and represents Cabot’s ongoing commitment to helping tire manufacturers reach performance goals while also improving sustainability performance. Cabot E2C solutions are designed to raise the bar in tire performance while offering efficiencies in tire manufacturing.

To learn more visit cabotcorp.com/e2c.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon black, specialty carbons, activated carbon, elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.

Cabot Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cabot Corporation Expands Engineered Elastomer Composites (E2C) Line with First Product in New Foundation Series of Solutions Cabot Corporation today announced the launch of its latest Engineered Elastomer Composites (E2C) product, FX9390, part of the new E2C Foundation series of solutions that delivers multidimensional performance for a variety of tire types. FX9390 is …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Alibaba Generates RMB498.2 Billion (US$74.1 Billion) in GMV During the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping ...
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
AWS Announces AWS Glue DataBrew
Five Prime Presents First Preclinical Data on Anti-CCR8 Antibody FPA157
NANOBIOTIX Announces Positive New Pre-clinical Data Suggesting Radioenhancer NBTXR3 Could Have a ...
Xencor, MorphoSys and Incyte Enter into Global Development Collaboration for Tafasitamab in ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Maxar Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Cabot Corporation Provides Update on Fourth Quarter 2020 Business Results and Reschedules Announcement of Fourth Quarter Operating Results