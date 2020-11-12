 

Puma Exploration Announces Discovery of Visible Gold (VG) and Expands the O’Neil Gold Trend Over 5 KM at Williams Brook Gold Property

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 15:39  |  69   |   |   

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to announce the discovery of visible GOLD (VG) in quartz veining stockwork similar to the O’Neil Showing signature grading up to 109.5 g/t Au (press release 2020/09/01) at its Williams Brook Property near Bathurst, New Brunswick, Atlantic Province of Canada. The discovery, located 35 meters NE of the O’Neil Showing, was made during Phase 2 of the current trenching program (T20-21 to T20-29) conducted on the O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT) (see figure 1).

Phase 1 of the exploration program successfully expands the OGT over 5 km from the High-Grade O’Neil Showing towards the north-east (see figure 2). Of particular interest is the discovery of a significant zone (50 m by 25 m) of a large altered and mineralized system composed of quartz veins and quartz stockwork within the 40 Zone located 2.5 km NE of the high-grade gold O’Neil Showing (see figure 3). The assays from this zone are pending.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Visible GOLD (VG) discovered 35 meters NE of the O’Neil high-grade Gold Showing
  • 29 trenches for 4,000 meters executed mainly in the O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT)
  • The favorable unit (altered rhyolite) hosting the O’Neil Showing expanded over 5 km at OGT
  • Discovery of significant altered rhyolite, quartz veins and quartz stockwork within the 40 Zone at OGT
  • Channel sampling and detailed mapping in progress at the O’Neil Zone (R20-01 and R20-02)
  • Stripped Area of 75m X 150m (Wood cutting and stripping) in progress the O’Neil Zone
  • Over 500 samples from the current work are currently at the lab (assays pending)

Marcel Robillard, Puma's President & CEO stated, “We are very excited to announce the first visible GOLD (VG) found by Puma’s technical team at the Williams Brook Property. Since the beginning of the exploration in July 2020, tremendous knowledges and discoveries were made which accentuated the similarities between Williams Brook and the other majors gold plays in Atlantic Canada”.

“The key to success is to define the favorable horizon for more than 5 km, in order to increase the potential to find a large gold deposit. Puma controls more than 41,500 ha in an emerging Gold-District in Northern New Brunswick, Canada”.

Phase 1 of the exploration program was directed to delineate the favorable altered rhyolite horizon as documented from the previous work and the regional mapping. The technical team were able, with mapping and trenching, to expand the altered rhyolite over 5 km at the O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT), over 1 km at the Williams Brook Gold Trend 1 (W1GT) and 350 m at the Williams Brook Gold Trend 2 (W2GT).

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Puma Exploration Announces Discovery of Visible Gold (VG) and Expands the O’Neil Gold Trend Over 5 KM at Williams Brook Gold Property RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to announce the discovery of visible GOLD (VG) in quartz veining stockwork similar to the O’Neil Showing signature grading up …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Labrador Gold Updates Exploration Activity at Kingsway
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
Search Minerals Receives $1.5m of Debentures Conversion, Announces Shares for Debt and Loan ...
Gran Colombia Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results; Announces Tripling of Its ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...