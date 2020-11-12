Puma Exploration Announces Discovery of Visible Gold (VG) and Expands the O’Neil Gold Trend Over 5 KM at Williams Brook Gold Property

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to announce the discovery of visible GOLD (VG) in quartz veining stockwork similar to the O’Neil Showing signature grading up to 109.5 g/t Au (press release 2020/09/01) at its Williams Brook Property near Bathurst, New Brunswick, Atlantic Province of Canada. The discovery, located 35 meters NE of the O’Neil Showing, was made during Phase 2 of the current trenching program (T20-21 to T20-29) conducted on the O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT) (see figure 1).



Phase 1 of the exploration program successfully expands the OGT over 5 km from the High-Grade O’Neil Showing towards the north-east (see figure 2). Of particular interest is the discovery of a significant zone (50 m by 25 m) of a large altered and mineralized system composed of quartz veins and quartz stockwork within the 40 Zone located 2.5 km NE of the high-grade gold O’Neil Showing (see figure 3). The assays from this zone are pending.