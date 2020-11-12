Puma Exploration Announces Discovery of Visible Gold (VG) and Expands the O’Neil Gold Trend Over 5 KM at Williams Brook Gold Property
RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to announce the discovery of visible GOLD (VG) in quartz veining stockwork
similar to the O’Neil Showing signature grading up to 109.5 g/t Au (press release 2020/09/01) at its Williams Brook Property near Bathurst, New Brunswick, Atlantic Province of Canada. The
discovery, located 35 meters NE of the O’Neil Showing, was made during Phase 2 of the current trenching program (T20-21 to T20-29) conducted on the O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT) (see figure 1).
Phase 1 of the exploration program successfully expands the OGT over 5 km from the High-Grade O’Neil Showing towards the north-east (see figure 2). Of particular interest is the discovery of a significant zone (50 m by 25 m) of a large altered and mineralized system composed of quartz veins and quartz stockwork within the 40 Zone located 2.5 km NE of the high-grade gold O’Neil Showing (see figure 3). The assays from this zone are pending.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Visible GOLD (VG) discovered 35 meters NE of the O’Neil high-grade Gold Showing
- 29 trenches for 4,000 meters executed mainly in the O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT)
- The favorable unit (altered rhyolite) hosting the O’Neil Showing expanded over 5 km at OGT
- Discovery of significant altered rhyolite, quartz veins and quartz stockwork within the 40 Zone at OGT
- Channel sampling and detailed mapping in progress at the O’Neil Zone (R20-01 and R20-02)
- Stripped Area of 75m X 150m (Wood cutting and stripping) in progress the O’Neil Zone
- Over 500 samples from the current work are currently at the lab (assays pending)
Marcel Robillard, Puma's President & CEO stated, “We are very excited to announce the first visible GOLD (VG) found by Puma’s technical team at the Williams Brook Property. Since the beginning of the exploration in July 2020, tremendous knowledges and discoveries were made which accentuated the similarities between Williams Brook and the other majors gold plays in Atlantic Canada”.
“The key to success is to define the favorable horizon for more than 5 km, in order to increase the potential to find a large gold deposit. Puma controls more than 41,500 ha in an emerging Gold-District in Northern New Brunswick, Canada”.
Phase 1 of the exploration program was directed to delineate the favorable altered rhyolite horizon as documented from the previous work and the regional mapping. The technical team were able, with mapping and trenching, to expand the altered rhyolite over 5 km at the O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT), over 1 km at the Williams Brook Gold Trend 1 (W1GT) and 350 m at the Williams Brook Gold Trend 2 (W2GT).
0 Kommentare