 

Aware CEO and President, Robert A. Eckel, Elected to IBIA Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 15:45  |  72   |   |   

Industry veteran and CEO of Aware appointed to International Biometrics + Identity Association (IBIA) Board of Directors to help advance biometrics and identity management

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc., (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions and services, today announced the appointment of its CEO and President, Robert (Bob) A. Eckel, to the Board of Directors of International Biometrics + Identity Association (IBIA). Mr. Eckel has over three decades of experience and significant expertise in biometrics, secure identity, air traffic control and defense systems, and as a member of IBIA’s Board of Directors will help advance the transparent and secure use of biometric technologies to confirm human identity in our physical and digital worlds.

IBIA is the leading voice for the biometrics and identity technology industry and advances the transparent and secure use of these technologies to confirm human identity in both our physical and digital worlds. As Aware’s CEO and newly appointed member of IBIA’s Board of Directors, Mr. Eckel will help support the enhancement of security, privacy, productivity and convenience for individuals, organizations, and governments through the use of biometrics solutions and services.

“My passion has always been to build and lead companies that enable individuals to experience the life we deserve through technology, which includes the ability to Own your identity,” said Bob Eckel, Aware's chief executive officer and president. “This aligns directly with the mission of IBIA, and I am honored to be elected to their Board of Directors to help drive forward the adoption and responsible use of biometric technologies for managing human identity in a way that remains frictionless for the user.”

As a member of the Board of Directors for IBIA, Mr. Eckel will have a far reaching and unified view across the biometrics and identify management industry, enabling him to stay up-to-date on the latest trends, regulations and policies impacting Aware and its customers. His responsibilities will include supporting association initiatives to aid in the adoption of biometrics for the greater good, correct misconceptions about the technology, and demonstrate how the transparent use of biometrics can add value.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aware CEO and President, Robert A. Eckel, Elected to IBIA Board of Directors Industry veteran and CEO of Aware appointed to International Biometrics + Identity Association (IBIA) Board of Directors to help advance biometrics and identity managementBEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aware, Inc., (NASDAQ: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Labrador Gold Updates Exploration Activity at Kingsway
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
Search Minerals Receives $1.5m of Debentures Conversion, Announces Shares for Debt and Loan ...
Gran Colombia Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results; Announces Tripling of Its ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...