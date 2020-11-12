Aware CEO and President, Robert A. Eckel, Elected to IBIA Board of Directors

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc. , (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions and services, today announced the appointment of its CEO and President, Robert (Bob) A. Eckel, to the Board of Directors of International Biometrics + Identity Association (IBIA). Mr. Eckel has over three decades of experience and significant expertise in biometrics, secure identity, air traffic control and defense systems, and as a member of IBIA’s Board of Directors will help advance the transparent and secure use of biometric technologies to confirm human identity in our physical and digital worlds.

IBIA is the leading voice for the biometrics and identity technology industry and advances the transparent and secure use of these technologies to confirm human identity in both our physical and digital worlds. As Aware’s CEO and newly appointed member of IBIA’s Board of Directors, Mr. Eckel will help support the enhancement of security, privacy, productivity and convenience for individuals, organizations, and governments through the use of biometrics solutions and services.

“My passion has always been to build and lead companies that enable individuals to experience the life we deserve through technology, which includes the ability to Own your identity,” said Bob Eckel, Aware's chief executive officer and president. “This aligns directly with the mission of IBIA, and I am honored to be elected to their Board of Directors to help drive forward the adoption and responsible use of biometric technologies for managing human identity in a way that remains frictionless for the user.”

As a member of the Board of Directors for IBIA, Mr. Eckel will have a far reaching and unified view across the biometrics and identify management industry, enabling him to stay up-to-date on the latest trends, regulations and policies impacting Aware and its customers. His responsibilities will include supporting association initiatives to aid in the adoption of biometrics for the greater good, correct misconceptions about the technology, and demonstrate how the transparent use of biometrics can add value.