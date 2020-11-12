Trigon Reports Large Mineralized Intersections Along Extended Strike Length at its Silver Hill Project in Morocco

In terms of this program, the Company drilled five diamond core holes (S8 – S12) with a total coverage of 900 metres, for the purposes of building on the Company’s existing knowledge of the project and gaining a better understanding of the local geology.

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM) (“Trigon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of an initial exploratory drilling program at its Silver Hill project in Morocco (“Silver Hill” or “the Project”). In order to increase the Company’s existing knowledge of the Project and to gain a better understanding of the local geology the Company drilled five diamond core holes, combined total length of 900 metres.

On August 10, 2020, the Company reported assay results from an elementary exploratory drilling program at Silver Hill; a small underpowered drill rig only capable of shallow vertical holes less than 40 metres was utilized (S1, S2, S3 and S5). These results demonstrated mineralization over a larger than expected interval on the south-western side of the property.

On October 5, 2020, the Company announced assay results from grab samples taken from the northern area of the Project in addition to one sample from the south-eastern side of the property (J10). Again, the results were positive in these areas, demonstrating mineral occurrences over a larger than expected area on the property.

The current drill program focused on the southern area of the property, mainly to test the down dip potential of the initial S1 to S5 holes and also the potential strike connection between the shallow drill holes in the west and the surface grab samples in the east. Drill core was analyzed by AfriLab, an accredited laboratory in Marrakech.

All of the new holes were successful in intercepting copper mineralization, highlighted by wide intercepts of copper mineralization, in particular the following drill holes (copper grades shown):