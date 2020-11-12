 

GENCI and the CEA pave the way to Exascale with Atos and Fujitsu’s A64FX processor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 15:40  |  97   |   |   

                                              

Press Release

GENCI and the CEA pave the way to Exascale with Atos and Fujitsu’s A64FX processor

Paris, November 12, 2020Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, is proud to engage with GENCI, the French national high-performance computing organization, and the CEA, a French public research organization, on the road to Exascale, with the delivery of a state-of-the-art Arm A64FX Fujitsu supercomputer partition in the Joliot-Curie supercomputer, to assist French and European scientists. Supported by the PPI4HPC project, this system setup will pursue the efforts already deployed since a few years on a low-power Arm-based HPC General Purpose Processor and its benefits to tackle HPC and AI future challenges.

Based on Fujitsu PRIMEHPC FX700 technology, the 80 single-socket Arm A64FX DDR-less compute nodes partition will be connected through Mellanox InfiniBand into the Joliot-Curie GENCI supercomputer. Joliot-Curie is a machine dedicated to French and European (PRACE) academic and industrial open research, hosted at the CEA’s Very Large Computing Center (TGCC). TGCC is a leading European supercomputing facility, whose operation and user support are ensured by teams of the CEA center in Bruyères-le-Châtel (91, France).

Atos will implement its BullSequana eXascale Interconnect (BXI), its networking technology used in Joliot-Curie, to integrate the Fujitsu PRIMEHPC FX700. Such a system will allow scientists to port and co-design their applications, using A64FX key features such as Scalable Vector Extension (SVE) instruction set or the use of HBM2 (32GB per node). Users will benefit from a complete Arm ecosystem built to efficiently manage compute data workflows with new perspectives, including the Fujitsu compiler to extract the most of the processor. This Arm Fujitsu system will also be made available in-kind by GENCI to the EUPEX (EUropean Pilot for Exascale) proposal, if selected by the EuroHPC JU. For EUPEX it will be a full testbed to support the development of a complete software ecosystem, from low libraries level up to applications, so as to prepare European users along an ARM- based path to Exascale. GENCI and the CEA have already engaged since a few years with the scientific communities to evaluate Arm ecosystem readiness on full-fledged representative leading applications (in climate, material sciences, earth Sciences, CFD/combustion). The A64FX engagement is one more big step forward for users to assess the potential of the Arm processors, including native Scalable Vector Extension benefit for numerical simulations.

Seite 1 von 4
Atos Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GENCI and the CEA pave the way to Exascale with Atos and Fujitsu’s A64FX processor                                                Press Release GENCI and the CEA pave the way to Exascale with Atos and Fujitsu’s A64FX processor Paris, November 12, 2020 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, is …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Labrador Gold Updates Exploration Activity at Kingsway
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
Search Minerals Receives $1.5m of Debentures Conversion, Announces Shares for Debt and Loan ...
Gran Colombia Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results; Announces Tripling of Its ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Atos joins forces with start-up Pasqal to accelerate High Performance Computing using quantum neutral atom technology
28.10.20
Statement from Atos
27.10.20
Atos’ Ordinary General Meeting
26.10.20
Atos - Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
22.10.20
Atos acquires U.S. Salesforce Gold Partner Eagle Creek
22.10.20
Third quarter of 2020
22.10.20
Atos enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire Edifixio and to reinforce its Cloud and Salesforce practice in the French market
22.10.20
Atos to acquire leading Cyber Security consulting company SEC Consult
20.10.20
Atos supercomputer boosts weather forecasting capacity for ‘Croatian Meteorological and Hydrological Service’ and supports fight against air pollution