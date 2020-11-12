GENCI and the CEA pave the way to Exascale with Atos and Fujitsu’s A64FX processor





Paris, November 12, 2020 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, is proud to engage with GENCI, the French national high-performance computing organization, and the CEA, a French public research organization, on the road to Exascale, with the delivery of a state-of-the-art Arm A64FX Fujitsu supercomputer partition in the Joliot-Curie supercomputer, to assist French and European scientists. Supported by the PPI4HPC project, this system setup will pursue the efforts already deployed since a few years on a low-power Arm-based HPC General Purpose Processor and its benefits to tackle HPC and AI future challenges.

Based on Fujitsu PRIMEHPC FX700 technology, the 80 single-socket Arm A64FX DDR-less compute nodes partition will be connected through Mellanox InfiniBand into the Joliot-Curie GENCI supercomputer. Joliot-Curie is a machine dedicated to French and European (PRACE) academic and industrial open research, hosted at the CEA’s Very Large Computing Center (TGCC). TGCC is a leading European supercomputing facility, whose operation and user support are ensured by teams of the CEA center in Bruyères-le-Châtel (91, France).

Atos will implement its BullSequana eXascale Interconnect (BXI), its networking technology used in Joliot-Curie, to integrate the Fujitsu PRIMEHPC FX700. Such a system will allow scientists to port and co-design their applications, using A64FX key features such as Scalable Vector Extension (SVE) instruction set or the use of HBM2 (32GB per node). Users will benefit from a complete Arm ecosystem built to efficiently manage compute data workflows with new perspectives, including the Fujitsu compiler to extract the most of the processor. This Arm Fujitsu system will also be made available in-kind by GENCI to the EUPEX (EUropean Pilot for Exascale) proposal, if selected by the EuroHPC JU. For EUPEX it will be a full testbed to support the development of a complete software ecosystem, from low libraries level up to applications, so as to prepare European users along an ARM- based path to Exascale. GENCI and the CEA have already engaged since a few years with the scientific communities to evaluate Arm ecosystem readiness on full-fledged representative leading applications (in climate, material sciences, earth Sciences, CFD/combustion). The A64FX engagement is one more big step forward for users to assess the potential of the Arm processors, including native Scalable Vector Extension benefit for numerical simulations.