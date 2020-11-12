DGAP-Adhoc Supervisory Board of Continental AG Appoints Nikolai Setzer as New Executive Board Chairman
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Continental AG / Key word(s): Personnel
In its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Continental AG appointed Nikolai Setzer (49) as new Executive Board chairman until March 2024, effective December 1, 2020. He succeeds Dr. Elmar Degenhart (61), who, as already announced, is stepping down from his position for health reasons, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, effective November 30, 2020.
|English
Continental AG
