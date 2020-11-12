 

EMIS ALERT – Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Emisphere Technologies, Inc. (OTC Ticker EMIS) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 15:56  |  34   |   |   

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against pharmaceutical company Emisphere Technologies, Inc. (OTC Ticker: EMIS).

If you currently own shares of Emisphere and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world’s leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at www.labaton.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EMIS ALERT – Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Emisphere Technologies, Inc. (OTC Ticker EMIS) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against pharmaceutical company Emisphere Technologies, Inc. (OTC Ticker: EMIS). If you currently own …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Alibaba Generates RMB498.2 Billion (US$74.1 Billion) in GMV During the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping ...
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
AWS Announces AWS Glue DataBrew
Five Prime Presents First Preclinical Data on Anti-CCR8 Antibody FPA157
NANOBIOTIX Announces Positive New Pre-clinical Data Suggesting Radioenhancer NBTXR3 Could Have a ...
Xencor, MorphoSys and Incyte Enter into Global Development Collaboration for Tafasitamab in ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Maxar Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity