 

RAYTHEON STOCK ALERT Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX) Concerning Department of Justice Criminal Probe

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 15:59  |  32   |   |   

Labaton Sucharow, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX) and encourages stock, option, and derivative purchasers to contact the Firm.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. fell after the company disclosed a demand from the U.S. Department of Justice for records dating back more than a decade from the company’s missile business.

The criminal subpoena was dated Oct. 8 and Raytheon is cooperating, according to a company regulatory filing Tuesday. Federal prosecutors are seeking documents and information in a probe of accounting and other reporting matters within Raytheon’s Missiles & Defense business since 2009, according to the filing.

In the same filing, Raytheon also disclosed it had received a second subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to a separate, previously disclosed probe.

Raytheon tumbled 7.4% to $52.34 at the close of trading on large volume.

If you are a current stockholder, derivative, or options holder of Raytheon and wish to learn more or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world’s leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at www.labaton.com.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: DOW JONES : United Technologies - Der absolute Top Performer!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RAYTHEON STOCK ALERT Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX) Concerning Department of Justice Criminal Probe Labaton Sucharow, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX) and encourages stock, option, and derivative purchasers to contact the Firm. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Alibaba Generates RMB498.2 Billion (US$74.1 Billion) in GMV During the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping ...
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
AWS Announces AWS Glue DataBrew
Five Prime Presents First Preclinical Data on Anti-CCR8 Antibody FPA157
NANOBIOTIX Announces Positive New Pre-clinical Data Suggesting Radioenhancer NBTXR3 Could Have a ...
Xencor, MorphoSys and Incyte Enter into Global Development Collaboration for Tafasitamab in ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Maxar Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
RTX; RTN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Raytheon Technologies Corporation Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 29, 2020
05.11.20
 ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Technologies Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Company; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – RTX, RTN
03.11.20
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Raytheon Technologies Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Company
03.11.20
RAYTHEON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Raytheon Technologies Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
02.11.20
CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS: Zamansky LLC Investigates Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX) for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties
31.10.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Technologies Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
31.10.20
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Raytheon Technologies Corporation on Behalf of Raytheon Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
30.10.20
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Technologies Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Company – RTX, RTN
30.10.20
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Raytheon Technologies Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
30.10.20
RAYTHEON STOCK ALERT: Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX) Concerning Department of Justice Criminal Probe

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:05 Uhr
20
DOW JONES : United Technologies - Der absolute Top Performer!