 

EXL Named a Leader in Insights-Driven BPO Evaluation by Top Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading operations management and analytics company, today announced that it was named a leader in “The Forrester Wave: Insights-driven Business Process Outsourcing, Q4 2020". In the report, Forrester states that insights-driven BPO vendors “represent the future of a rapidly changing business model that is driven by thought partnerships, enhanced focus on outcomes, and a diminishing appetite for effort-based engagements.”

According to the report, “EXL has demonstrated the ability to think both wide — across the scope of a business process — and deep, from data to insight to action and outcome. Clients commend EXL’s deep bench of insights-driven skills and say that it has ‘better analytics than anybody else.’ EXL is a strong fit for a variety of clients, but particularly those looking to infuse complex business processes with breakaway value through insights.”

Commenting on the recognition, Ankor Rai, Chief Digital Officer, EXL, said, “We are excited to be named as a leader for insights-driven BPO by Forrester. The pandemic has accelerated the shift to digital and the cloud, which exponentially increases the need for data intelligence throughout the enterprise. As a result, all major enterprises are becoming data-led businesses and need partners who can deliver value from analytics insights and intelligent operations.”

The Forrester Wave evaluation ranks participants as Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders, and Challengers. Forrester assessed 13 service providers for its 2020 report on insights-driven BPO. In the report, Forrest states that EXL:

  • Leads with robust insights-led transformation
  • Puts “skin in the game” by driving innovation on both technology and commercial models
  • Continues to build upon its already impressive capability footprint with a distinct roadmap
  • Excels at measuring and reporting on the business impact of insights-driven initiatives

“We’re grateful to hear that our clients told Forrester that our analytics capabilities are better ‘than anybody else,’ because that means we are differentiating ourselves through value creation,” said Anita Mahon, Chief Growth Officer, EXL. “Our intention is to be the partner of choice for the data-led business. This requires end-to-end data and analytics capabilities and deep industry knowledge to embed intelligence throughout client business operations and amplify the impact of their digital agendas.”

About EXL
EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps our clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating our domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, we look deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has approximately 31,800 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the UK, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com

