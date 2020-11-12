 

Seedo Corp Files Provisional Patent Application

Application Filed with the USPTO

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seedo Corp. (“SEDO”), an innovative Agri-Tech company announced today that its wholly owned Israeli subsidiary has filed a Provisional Patent Application with the US Patent Office entitled “Environment Regulation Incubator for Efficient Growth of Saffron or Other Plants”

The application is the first of several envisioned by the Company to document its scientific knowledge and improvements on an AI based system of efficient incubator systems for high volume growth of Saffron in particular, an herb worth more than gold by weight.

We are now in the process of applying for patent protection of our proprietary knowledge which allows us to grow saffron and other plants inside an indoor bio-structure in ideal conditions all year long in any environmental condition and to harvest several crops per year.

Gil Feiler, Chairman of the Board stated “This patent helps differentiate us in a qualitive manner from other Agri-Tech companies. Saffron from our controlled automated grow conditions is of a consistently high quality, yet at a lower cost and higher yield than more traditional methods. We believe that this, our first patent, will now force the industry to take “vertical farming” as a fact of the present, and not the future.”

About Seedo Corp.

Seedo Corp. (OTC: SEDO), an Agri-Tech company, is focusing on its research, development and commercialization of agriculture technology products in the fields of exotic plants and mushrooms.

Disclaimer:
Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those outlined in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, our 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K, We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Seedo Corp. which are condoned by the Company, must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.

For more information about Seedo Corp: 
Seedo Corp.  
David Freidenberg, Dir.
Phone: +1 (800) 608-6432   


Disclaimer

