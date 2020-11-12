 

ZEISS presents integrated workflow advancements at AAO

The latest solutions from ZEISS help doctors advance ophthalmic care with new ways to maximize clinical efficiency and performance

DUBLIN, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Technology segment of ZEISS will present its latest integrated diagnostic and surgical advancements at the 2020 American Academy of Ophthalmology's (AAO) Annual Meeting taking place virtually from Nov. 13-15. ZEISS will also be hosting multiple industry showcases and educational sessions with renowned experts throughout the event.

"We are continuing to expand our portfolio of integrated workflow solutions that span across the full continuum of care; retina, glaucoma, cataract, and corneal refractive," says Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec. "Digitalization presents many opportunities to improve treatment outcomes and increase the efficiency of clinical workflows. Our goal is to provide doctors and surgeons with advanced solutions to help them care for their patients in the best possible way," adds Euan S. Thomson, President of Ophthalmic Devices and Head of the Digital Business Unit for Carl Zeiss Meditec.

Retina and Glaucoma Workflows - ZEISS integrated solutions transform critical information by combining, gathering, and associating data which aids physicians with interpreting, analyzing, and managing progression for optimized individual assessments. "The proliferation of new and more advanced imaging devices, like the CIRRUS 6000 OCT and CLARUS ultra-widefield camera, has dramatically enhanced the diagnostic capabilities of retina specialists by providing easy capture of numerous complementary imaging modalities," said Eric W. Schneider, MD, a retina physician at Tennessee Retina (Tennessee, USA). 

Cataract Workflow - ZEISS has fully integrated VERACITY Surgical1 with ZEISS devices, including the Central Topography and new Barrett True-K TK (non-toric and toric) formula of the IOLMaster 700, as well as automatic toric IOL implantation support functions of CALLISTO eye. This total premium cataract workflow integration with ZEISS VERACITY Surgical boosts productivity so surgeons can deliver care to more patients in less time. "I think there are quite a few cataract surgeons out there who could increase their surgical volume by using VERACITY Surgical to ensure their surgical workflow is seamless and efficient," said Brandon D. Ayres, board-certified ophthalmologist at the Wills Eye Hospital (Pennsylvania, USA). "Not only will it help increase surgical volume, but it will decrease administrative busy work inside of patient charts."

