 

Ameriprise Financial Connects Employees and Advisors to Volunteer Opportunities Ahead of the Holiday Season

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 16:00  |  39   |   |   

Amid the pandemic, Ameriprise Financial is evolving its signature volunteer programs to provide its employees and advisors with unique opportunities to make a difference in their communities. This year, for the firm’s annual National Days of Service, employees and advisors will join together virtually to host food drives, shop for neighborhood food shelves and deliver groceries for the elderly while adhering to local health and safety guidelines. Ameriprise has a longstanding 11-year history of hosting its National Days of Service in November, which in past years has brought together thousands of volunteers to help food banks across the country stock their shelves to meet the typically high need throughout the holiday season.

“The need for assistance has surged since the beginning of the pandemic, which will make the holiday season particularly challenging for many families and individuals,” said Brian Pietsch, head of community relations at Ameriprise. “Amid so much change this year, our company, employees and advisors have not wavered in their commitment to the causes they care about. They’re eager to do their part and we’re pleased to provide creative ways for them to safely make an impact.”

As the company has previously announced, Ameriprise is currently matching donations to Feeding America in support of the millions of Americans struggling with hunger. Every dollar donated (up to $250,000) now through Thanksgiving will help provide at least 20 meals to families and individuals struggling with hunger when matched by Ameriprise.* To participate in the Ameriprise matching campaign, simply visit: supportfeedingamerica.org/Ameriprise to give.

Ameriprise has supported hunger-related causes for more than a decade. The firm started its national partnership with Feeding America in 2009. Since that time, the company along with its employees and advisors have provided nearly 100 million meals and more than 340,000 volunteer hours to hunger-relief organizations across the country.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With a network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors and extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of consumer financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com.

About Ameriprise Financial Community Relations

Ameriprise Financial is dedicated to utilizing the firm’s resources and talents to improve the lives of individuals and build strong communities. Through grants, volunteerism and employee and advisor gift matching programs, the company supports a diverse group of over 7,500 nonprofits across the country. In 2019, Ameriprise employees and advisors contributed nearly 100,000 volunteer hours to nonprofits nationwide.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, they provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people they serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

*About the Match: Ameriprise Financial has committed $250,000 to Feeding America. This amount will be used to double the impact of gifts received between now and Thanksgiving. Gifts received after the campaign or in excess of this amount will not be matched but will still help provide food for those in need. Currently, $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. Historical meal equivalencies vary and are updated each year.

Ameriprise Financial Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ameriprise Financial Connects Employees and Advisors to Volunteer Opportunities Ahead of the Holiday Season Amid the pandemic, Ameriprise Financial is evolving its signature volunteer programs to provide its employees and advisors with unique opportunities to make a difference in their communities. This year, for the firm’s annual National Days of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Alibaba Generates RMB498.2 Billion (US$74.1 Billion) in GMV During the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping ...
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
AWS Announces AWS Glue DataBrew
Five Prime Presents First Preclinical Data on Anti-CCR8 Antibody FPA157
NANOBIOTIX Announces Positive New Pre-clinical Data Suggesting Radioenhancer NBTXR3 Could Have a ...
Xencor, MorphoSys and Incyte Enter into Global Development Collaboration for Tafasitamab in ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Maxar Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) Celebrates Three-Year Milestone with Strong Momentum, Proven Performance
10.11.20
$371-Million-Dollar Team Joins Ameriprise for Client Service Focus, Innovative Technology
29.10.20
Powerful New Platform Attracts LPL Advisors to Ameriprise’s Financial Institutions Channel
28.10.20
Ameriprise Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
28.10.20
Ameriprise Financial Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
26.10.20
Culture of Integrity Brings UBS Team to Ameriprise Financial
21.10.20
Family Practice Joins Ameriprise in Search of More Resources and Support Amid the Pandemic
16.10.20
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
14.10.20
Ameriprise Financial Announces Schedule for Third Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call