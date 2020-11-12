Ameriprise Financial Connects Employees and Advisors to Volunteer Opportunities Ahead of the Holiday Season

“The need for assistance has surged since the beginning of the pandemic, which will make the holiday season particularly challenging for many families and individuals,” said Brian Pietsch, head of community relations at Ameriprise. “Amid so much change this year, our company, employees and advisors have not wavered in their commitment to the causes they care about. They’re eager to do their part and we’re pleased to provide creative ways for them to safely make an impact.”

Amid the pandemic, Ameriprise Financial is evolving its signature volunteer programs to provide its employees and advisors with unique opportunities to make a difference in their communities. This year, for the firm’s annual National Days of Service, employees and advisors will join together virtually to host food drives, shop for neighborhood food shelves and deliver groceries for the elderly while adhering to local health and safety guidelines. Ameriprise has a longstanding 11-year history of hosting its National Days of Service in November, which in past years has brought together thousands of volunteers to help food banks across the country stock their shelves to meet the typically high need throughout the holiday season.

As the company has previously announced, Ameriprise is currently matching donations to Feeding America in support of the millions of Americans struggling with hunger. Every dollar donated (up to $250,000) now through Thanksgiving will help provide at least 20 meals to families and individuals struggling with hunger when matched by Ameriprise.* To participate in the Ameriprise matching campaign, simply visit: supportfeedingamerica.org/Ameriprise to give.

Ameriprise has supported hunger-related causes for more than a decade. The firm started its national partnership with Feeding America in 2009. Since that time, the company along with its employees and advisors have provided nearly 100 million meals and more than 340,000 volunteer hours to hunger-relief organizations across the country.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With a network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors and extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of consumer financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com.

About Ameriprise Financial Community Relations

Ameriprise Financial is dedicated to utilizing the firm’s resources and talents to improve the lives of individuals and build strong communities. Through grants, volunteerism and employee and advisor gift matching programs, the company supports a diverse group of over 7,500 nonprofits across the country. In 2019, Ameriprise employees and advisors contributed nearly 100,000 volunteer hours to nonprofits nationwide.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, they provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people they serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

*About the Match: Ameriprise Financial has committed $250,000 to Feeding America. This amount will be used to double the impact of gifts received between now and Thanksgiving. Gifts received after the campaign or in excess of this amount will not be matched but will still help provide food for those in need. Currently, $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. Historical meal equivalencies vary and are updated each year.

