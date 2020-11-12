 

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 16:07  |  30   |   |   

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” of the pooled members of Selective Insurance Group (Selective). Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb+” and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of the ultimate parent, Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) [NASDAQ: SIGI]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is positive. All companies are headquartered in Branchville, NJ. (Please see below for a detailed listing of companies and ratings.)

These ratings reflect Selective’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Selective’s risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), is assessed at the strongest level, and is offset partially by exposure to catastrophe losses and terrorism. The positive outlooks reflect improved profitability over the past five years on an absolute basis and relative to its peers. AM Best expects that the group will continue to improve the underwriting results in its more challenged commercial auto and excess and surplus books of business through initiatives and targeted rate increases. The favorable business profile is based partly on the group’s close working relationship with its selected agencies, and the use of technology to enhance its underwriting and servicing capabilities.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” have been affirmed for the pooled members of Selective Insurance Group:

  • Selective Insurance Company of America
  • Selective Way Insurance Company
  • Selective Insurance Company of the Southeast
  • Selective Insurance Company of New York
  • Selective Insurance Company of South Carolina
  • Selective Insurance Company of New England
  • Selective Auto Insurance Company of New Jersey
  • Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Company
  • Selective Casualty Insurance Company
  • Selective Fire & Casualty Insurance Company

The following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed:

Selective Insurance Group, Inc.—
--“bbb+” on $49.9 million 7.25% senior unsecured notes, due 2034
--“bbb+” on $99.4 million 6.70% senior unsecured notes, due 2035
--“bbb+” on $294.2 million 5.375% senior unsecured notes, due 2049

The following indicative Long-Term IRs have been affirmed on the current shelf registration:

Selective Insurance Group, Inc.—
--“bbb+” on senior unsecured debt
--“bbb” on subordinated debt
--“bbb-” on preferred stock

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Selective Insurance Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” of the pooled members of Selective Insurance Group (Selective). Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Alibaba Generates RMB498.2 Billion (US$74.1 Billion) in GMV During the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping ...
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
AWS Announces AWS Glue DataBrew
Five Prime Presents First Preclinical Data on Anti-CCR8 Antibody FPA157
NANOBIOTIX Announces Positive New Pre-clinical Data Suggesting Radioenhancer NBTXR3 Could Have a ...
Xencor, MorphoSys and Incyte Enter into Global Development Collaboration for Tafasitamab in ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Maxar Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity