 

Misonix to Participate at Upcoming Craig-Hallum and Canaccord Genuity Investor Conferences

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative products that enhance clinical outcomes, today announced that it will be participating in the upcoming Craig-Hallum and Canaccord Genuity investor conferences in November. Misonix Chief Executive Officer, Stavros Vizirgianakis, along with Joe Dwyer, Chief Financial Officer, will be available to host one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conferences.

  • Craig-Hallum 11thAnnual Alpha Select Conference
    Date: Tuesday, November 17th
  • Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum
    Date: Thursday, November 19th

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative. Alternatively, please contact Misonix’s investor relations firm, JCIR, at mson@jcir.com.

About Misonix, Inc.
Misonix, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSON) is a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative tissue products. Its surgical team markets and sells BoneScalpel and SonaStar, which facilitate precise bone sculpting and removal of soft and hard tumors and tissue, primarily in the areas of neurosurgery, orthopedic, plastic and maxillo-facial surgery. The Company's wound team markets and sells TheraSkin, Therion, TheraGenesis and SonicOne to debride, treat and heal chronic and traumatic wounds in inpatient, outpatient and physician office sites of service. At Misonix, Better Matters! That is why throughout the Company’s history, Misonix has maintained its commitment to medical technology innovation and the development of products that radically improve outcomes for patients. Additional information is available on the Company's web site at www.misonix.com.

   
Contact:   
Joe Dwyer Norberto Aja, Jennifer Neuman 
Chief Financial Officer  JCIR 
Misonix, Inc.   212-835-8500 or mson@jcir.com 
631-927-9113  

