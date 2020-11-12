Misonix to Participate at Upcoming Craig-Hallum and Canaccord Genuity Investor Conferences

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative products that enhance clinical outcomes, today announced that it will be participating in the upcoming Craig-Hallum and Canaccord Genuity investor conferences in November. Misonix Chief Executive Officer, Stavros Vizirgianakis, along with Joe Dwyer, Chief Financial Officer, will be available to host one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conferences.



Craig-Hallum 11thAnnual Alpha Select Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 17th

Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum

Date: Thursday, November 19th

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative. Alternatively, please contact Misonix’s investor relations firm, JCIR, at mson@jcir.com.