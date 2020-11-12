 

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An article published on Business Reporter has outlined the critical importance of having a proactive employee listening programme.

In a time of challenge organisations must be able to adapt to specific, dynamic situations, such as COVID-19. This can only happen if your employees work with you, if they feel engaged.

How do you create this kind of engagement? By using "Continuous Employee Listening". This doesn't mean that you have to get your employees to fill out questionnaires all of the time. But it does means that you have the right resources to get feedback at any time.

When doing this you need to ask questions that are relevant for the different types of employees (e.g. new recruits vs old timers) and for the different challenges you face (e.g. reducing staff turnover or increasing productivity).

It's crucial to make it easy for employees to answer. You do that by creating a listening environment where employees can provide feedback at any time.

You need the ability to analyse the feedback and understand what it really means. This takes maturity and willingness to accept what people say even if it is unpalatable.

And finally you need to be able to take appropriate action as a result of the feedback that you have analysed.

Start actively listening to your employees and you will reap the benefits of increased productivity and loyalty:

  • Employees work more efficiently (21%) and are more engaged (22%).
  • Employees are less likely to switch companies (18%) and they make fewer mistakes (15%).
  • Alignment goes up by 31% — keeping your employees on board and on course.

To learn more about the benefits of actively listening to employees, read the article.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Effectory

Effectory is Europe's leading provider of Employee Listening solutions, helping over 1.200 organisations in more than 110 countries each year. Their service provides feedback about the entire employee experience, relevant to the whole organisation, separate teams and individual employees. Effectory's feedback tools help organisations to achieve business goals and drive customer happiness.

Effectory.com

